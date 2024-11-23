Facts

16:11 23.11.2024

Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia spends $18 bln on missile attacks, drone attacks since Feb 2022

1 min read
Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia spends $18 bln on missile attacks, drone attacks since Feb 2022

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has spent more than $18 billion on missile attacks and drone attacks on the territory of Ukraine, which is more than RUB 1.8 trillion, the Center for Countering Disinformation states, citing data from open sources.

"This money could be used to develop the regions, build schools, hospitals and infrastructure. However, the priorities of the Russian regime are terror and destruction, which leaves its own regions in poverty," the center said in its Telegram channel on Saturday.

Tags: #missile_attack #drone_attack #costs

MORE ABOUT

11:28 11.11.2024
Five floors destroyed in house in Kryvyi Rih: there may be people under rubble, four injured for now – authorities

Five floors destroyed in house in Kryvyi Rih: there may be people under rubble, four injured for now – authorities

09:12 29.10.2024
As result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv, four people killed, 11 injured

As result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv, four people killed, 11 injured

09:36 21.10.2024
Russia attacks Odesa region with missiles, drones, port infrastructure burns – region’s head

Russia attacks Odesa region with missiles, drones, port infrastructure burns – region’s head

09:28 15.10.2024
In Mykolaiv, number of people injured after missile attack increases to 16, fires break out - authorities

In Mykolaiv, number of people injured after missile attack increases to 16, fires break out - authorities

16:55 03.10.2024
Three people, incl child, killed as enemy shells border districts of Chernihiv region

Three people, incl child, killed as enemy shells border districts of Chernihiv region

10:39 27.09.2024
Invaders hit main police department in Kryvyi Rih with missile - National Police

Invaders hit main police department in Kryvyi Rih with missile - National Police

10:22 27.09.2024
Invaders hit administrative building in Kryvyi Rih, there may be people under rubble – regional administration

Invaders hit administrative building in Kryvyi Rih, there may be people under rubble – regional administration

15:59 20.09.2024
Infrastructure, Antigua-flagged vessel damaged, four people injured as Russian missile strikes Odesa

Infrastructure, Antigua-flagged vessel damaged, four people injured as Russian missile strikes Odesa

11:48 02.09.2024
Zelenskyy: Islamic cultural center in one of mosques in Kyiv suffers significant damage as result of missile strike

Zelenskyy: Islamic cultural center in one of mosques in Kyiv suffers significant damage as result of missile strike

11:13 27.08.2024
As result of Monday missile attack, seven people killed, 47 injured, incl four children, all rescue work completed - Emergency Service

As result of Monday missile attack, seven people killed, 47 injured, incl four children, all rescue work completed - Emergency Service

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Putin wants to oust us from Kursk region by Jan 20

Meeting with Trump depends on many things, namely on legitimacy of its holding – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I'd like to hear new proposals from new US president on plan to end war

Brazilian leader shows himself from weak side at G-20 summit – Zelenskyy

Grain from Ukraine program already saves 20 mln people from starvation – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Putin wants to oust us from Kursk region by Jan 20

Meeting with Trump depends on many things, namely on legitimacy of its holding – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I'd like to hear new proposals from new US president on plan to end war

Brazilian leader shows himself from weak side at G-20 summit – Zelenskyy

Grain from Ukraine program already saves 20 mln people from starvation – Zelenskyy

Kryvy Rih plans to resolve heating situation by Dec 8 – Dpty PM Kuleba

Storm Shadow missile strike in Kursk region kills about 20 Russian officers – media

Zelenskyy on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We must tell world truth about genocide against Ukrainians

About 50 projects for reprogramming consciousness of children abducted from Ukraine are operating in Russia

Ukraine asks Czech side to consider creating state bilingual schools for Ukrainian children in Czech Republic – Sybiha

AD
AD
AD
AD