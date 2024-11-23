Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia spends $18 bln on missile attacks, drone attacks since Feb 2022

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has spent more than $18 billion on missile attacks and drone attacks on the territory of Ukraine, which is more than RUB 1.8 trillion, the Center for Countering Disinformation states, citing data from open sources.

"This money could be used to develop the regions, build schools, hospitals and infrastructure. However, the priorities of the Russian regime are terror and destruction, which leaves its own regions in poverty," the center said in its Telegram channel on Saturday.