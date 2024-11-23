(5th paragraph has been added)

On November 20, a Storm Shadow missile strike on a recreational health facility of the Russian Presidential Property Management Department in Maryino, Kursk region, killed the first deputy commander of the Leningrad Military District, who previously commanded the 1st Army Corps of the so-called "DPR," Lieutenant General Valeriy Solodchuk, 18 other officers, wounded 33 Russian soldiers, Defence Express said, citing multiple sources.

"The Storm Shadow missile strike on an underground facility on the territory of the recreational health facility of the Russian Presidential Property Management Department in Maryino, Kursk region, which took place yesterday, November 20, appears to have been quite effective," the publication said.

It is reported that a day after the strike, the first unofficial confirmations began to appear that the assumption was correct – as a result of the strike on the command post, 18 soldiers were killed, another 33 were wounded, including three DPRK soldiers (two male officers and a female medic, although it is more logical that we are talking about an interpreter).

"Most of the Russians are officers of the Southern and Eastern military districts. It is noted that the first deputy commander of the Leningrad Military District, Lieutenant General Valeriy Solodchuk, the former commander of the 1st army corps of the so-called 'DPR' in 2014, was at the command post," the article says.

Global Defense Corp previously reported that the Storm Shadow strike killed about 500 North Korean soldiers when a missile hit a barracks housing North Korean troops.