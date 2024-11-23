About 50 projects for reprogramming consciousness of children abducted from Ukraine are operating in Russia

There are 45-50 special programs for reprogramming the consciousness of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine operating in the territory of Russia, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky said.

"At least 45, or even 50 Russian projects that operate in the Russian territory, where children from our occupied territories were attracted. That is, they are constantly increasing the number of events where our children are attracted," he said during the discussion "Russia's genocidal practices in Ukraine: From the Holodomor to the Russian-Ukrainian war" on Friday.

Skibitsky said the abdiction of Ukrainian children began under the guise of alleged treatment, recreation, education, and then their transfer to Russian families began in order to fully assimilate them into Russian propaganda, into Russian society.

"This is a very complex process. We are returning literally a few: each child must be practically torn from the claws of this three-headed dragon," the deputy head of military intelligence said.

He said the return of Ukrainian children from Russia is a very complex process. The Intelligence Agency collects all the facts concerning the removal of Ukrainian children (from data on the child to the organizers of the abduction of the child in Russia).

Skibitsky said the Intelligence Agency also closely cooperates with Ukrainian structures, in particular the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Culture, in order to collect as much information as possible about the children.

In addition, active work is underway by military attachés, organizing various events together with foreign partners on the topic of the abduction of children from Ukraine.

"It is not without reason that Russia works with children. This is an established practice. Believe me, we understand why they are doing this. And we are not alone in this position. I know that in Transnistria, where the 'Russian world' was also imposed, everything began and continues through children. Kindergartens, schools, patriotic education, visits to Russia, etc. This is a difficult question. Because the longer the territories are occupied, the greater the influence on children," Skibitsky said.