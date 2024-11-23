Facts

13:58 23.11.2024

About 50 projects for reprogramming consciousness of children abducted from Ukraine are operating in Russia

2 min read
About 50 projects for reprogramming consciousness of children abducted from Ukraine are operating in Russia

There are 45-50 special programs for reprogramming the consciousness of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine operating in the territory of Russia, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky said.

"At least 45, or even 50 Russian projects that operate in the Russian territory, where children from our occupied territories were attracted. That is, they are constantly increasing the number of events where our children are attracted," he said during the discussion "Russia's genocidal practices in Ukraine: From the Holodomor to the Russian-Ukrainian war" on Friday.

Skibitsky said the abdiction of Ukrainian children began under the guise of alleged treatment, recreation, education, and then their transfer to Russian families began in order to fully assimilate them into Russian propaganda, into Russian society.

"This is a very complex process. We are returning literally a few: each child must be practically torn from the claws of this three-headed dragon," the deputy head of military intelligence said.

He said the return of Ukrainian children from Russia is a very complex process. The Intelligence Agency collects all the facts concerning the removal of Ukrainian children (from data on the child to the organizers of the abduction of the child in Russia).

Skibitsky said the Intelligence Agency also closely cooperates with Ukrainian structures, in particular the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Culture, in order to collect as much information as possible about the children.

In addition, active work is underway by military attachés, organizing various events together with foreign partners on the topic of the abduction of children from Ukraine.

"It is not without reason that Russia works with children. This is an established practice. Believe me, we understand why they are doing this. And we are not alone in this position. I know that in Transnistria, where the 'Russian world' was also imposed, everything began and continues through children. Kindergartens, schools, patriotic education, visits to Russia, etc. This is a difficult question. Because the longer the territories are occupied, the greater the influence on children," Skibitsky said.

Tags: #children #russia #abduction

MORE ABOUT

20:48 22.11.2024
Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

19:57 22.11.2024
DPRK transfers artillery systems, MLRS to Russia

DPRK transfers artillery systems, MLRS to Russia

19:23 22.11.2024
Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

20:24 21.11.2024
Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

20:05 21.11.2024
Kyiv has already taken, is taking diplomatic steps in connection with Moscow's use of new type of missile – MFA spokesman

Kyiv has already taken, is taking diplomatic steps in connection with Moscow's use of new type of missile – MFA spokesman

20:46 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

20:09 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

21:09 18.11.2024
Scholz still against providing Taurus to Ukraine

Scholz still against providing Taurus to Ukraine

12:57 16.11.2024
How much further Russia's cooperation with DPRK will go depends on world’s reaction – Zelenskyy

How much further Russia's cooperation with DPRK will go depends on world’s reaction – Zelenskyy

11:39 12.11.2024
Juvenile prosecutors: 589 children die in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

Juvenile prosecutors: 589 children die in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

AD

HOT NEWS

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy

LATEST

Zelenskyy on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We must tell world truth about genocide against Ukrainians

Ukraine asks Czech side to consider creating state bilingual schools for Ukrainian children in Czech Republic – Sybiha

Czech Republic to continue to provide Ukraine with unwavering support in all forms

Czech Republic already allocates about EUR1 mln for gas heaters, medical equipment, generators in Dnipropetrovsk region

Trump considering candidacy of former intelligence chief for post of US special envoy for Ukraine

NASAMS air defense systems that Canada helped buy are already in Ukraine – Canadian Defense Minister

Syrsky, Radakin discuss personnel training, military aid

Ballistic missile strike on Ukraine is political signal from Moscow – Estonian Defense Ministry

Counting on support from Western partners do not come true – Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil on results of G20 summit

Situation in Donetsk direction is possibly most difficult in recent times, enemy planning offensive in Zaporizhia

AD
AD
AD
AD