Situation in Donetsk direction is possibly most difficult in recent times, enemy planning offensive in Zaporizhia

The situation in Donetsk direction is currently difficult, but not hopeless, and more active actions by the Russians in Zaporizhia direction are not excluded, a source in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Donetsk direction. The situation is difficult, possibly the most difficult in recent times," the agency's source said, adding that the situation is "not hopeless."

Sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the situation is tense because the enemy is numerically superior, but "there are already clear signs that the enemy is running out of steam" and the Russians are also suffering huge losses.

As the source noted, at the beginning of the month the enemy was planning an offensive in Zaporizhia direction.

Answering a question of whether the Russians are currently planning an offensive in this direction, the agency's interlocutor said: "We are not removing this threat."