DPRK transfers artillery systems, MLRS to Russia

Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky confirmed the transfer of artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems from the DPRK to Russia.

"We confirm what the media says about the transfer of equipment. They transferred artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems," he said in a comment to journalists on Friday.

Skibitsky said Russia does not have 170 mm ammunition, but North Korea has stockpiles of them. "This will allow Russia to expand the entire line and receive ammunition," he said.

The Intelligence Agency said the participation of the DPRK army in the war on the side of Russia poses a danger for Ukraine, South Korea, and Japan, because "some of the North Korean military will die in Ukraine, and some will return ready to conduct modern combat operations and will be able to work as instructors in the DPRK army." "This is one and a half million military personnel. They gain combat experience that neither South Korea, nor Japan, nor China have," Skibitsky said.