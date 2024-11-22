Facts

19:57 22.11.2024

DPRK transfers artillery systems, MLRS to Russia

1 min read
DPRK transfers artillery systems, MLRS to Russia

Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky confirmed the transfer of artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems from the DPRK to Russia.

"We confirm what the media says about the transfer of equipment. They transferred artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems," he said in a comment to journalists on Friday.

Skibitsky said Russia does not have 170 mm ammunition, but North Korea has stockpiles of them. "This will allow Russia to expand the entire line and receive ammunition," he said.

The Intelligence Agency said the participation of the DPRK army in the war on the side of Russia poses a danger for Ukraine, South Korea, and Japan, because "some of the North Korean military will die in Ukraine, and some will return ready to conduct modern combat operations and will be able to work as instructors in the DPRK army." "This is one and a half million military personnel. They gain combat experience that neither South Korea, nor Japan, nor China have," Skibitsky said.

Tags: #weapons #russia #dprk

MORE ABOUT

20:48 22.11.2024
Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

20:00 22.11.2024
Russia transfers some North Korean forces to Belgorod region

Russia transfers some North Korean forces to Belgorod region

19:23 22.11.2024
Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

20:24 21.11.2024
Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

20:05 21.11.2024
Kyiv has already taken, is taking diplomatic steps in connection with Moscow's use of new type of missile – MFA spokesman

Kyiv has already taken, is taking diplomatic steps in connection with Moscow's use of new type of missile – MFA spokesman

14:47 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive

Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive

20:46 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

20:09 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

21:09 18.11.2024
Scholz still against providing Taurus to Ukraine

Scholz still against providing Taurus to Ukraine

12:28 18.11.2024
Ambassador of Ukraine welcomes offer of Israeli FM to transfer seized Russia-made weapons to Ukraine

Ambassador of Ukraine welcomes offer of Israeli FM to transfer seized Russia-made weapons to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy

LATEST

NASAMS air defense systems that Canada helped buy are already in Ukraine – Canadian Defense Minister

Syrsky, Radakin discuss personnel training, military aid

Ballistic missile strike on Ukraine is political signal from Moscow – Estonian Defense Ministry

Counting on support from Western partners do not come true – Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil on results of G20 summit

Situation in Donetsk direction is possibly most difficult in recent times, enemy planning offensive in Zaporizhia

Stefanchuk on visit to Canada, to participate in Intl Security Forum, NATO PA session

Mobile operators may use newly acquired 2100, 2300, 2600 MHz frequencies for 5G – regulator head

Russians shoot five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar – PGO

WHO confirms 2,147 attacks on Ukrainian healthcare system by aggressor in 1,000 days of war

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 28 Russian nationals, 3 U.S. and Cayman Islands entities

AD
AD
AD
AD