Russian forces launch four air strikes at Kursk region since midnight – General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Russian forces launched four air strikes at the Kursk region on Friday as of 4 p.m., dropping four guided bombs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook.

Also, the enemy bomber aircraft struck the area of Ivanivka on the Lyman axis.

On the Siversk axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes with guided aerial bombs in the areas of Bilohorivka, Zakotne and Siverske, on the Vremiv axis – in the areas of Velyka Novosilka and Novy Komar.

During the day, a number of settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions suffered from terrorist attacks of the enemy. The occupation army fired artillery shells at the settlements of Bleshnia, Oleksandria, Tymofiyivka, Turya, Obody and Zhuravka.