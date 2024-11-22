Facts

17:23 22.11.2024

Russian forces launch four air strikes at Kursk region since midnight – General Staff

1 min read
Russian forces launch four air strikes at Kursk region since midnight – General Staff
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Russian forces launched four air strikes at the Kursk region on Friday as of 4 p.m., dropping four guided bombs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook.

Also, the enemy bomber aircraft struck the area of Ivanivka on the Lyman axis.

On the Siversk axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes with guided aerial bombs in the areas of Bilohorivka, Zakotne and Siverske, on the Vremiv axis – in the areas of Velyka Novosilka and Novy Komar.

During the day, a number of settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions suffered from terrorist attacks of the enemy. The occupation army fired artillery shells at the settlements of Bleshnia, Oleksandria, Tymofiyivka, Turya, Obody and Zhuravka.

Tags: #air_strikes #kursk_region

MORE ABOUT

18:55 20.11.2024
In Kursk region, 26 Russian servicemen captured in one battle

In Kursk region, 26 Russian servicemen captured in one battle

16:27 11.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military holding back enemy group of almost 50,000 personnel in Kursk region

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military holding back enemy group of almost 50,000 personnel in Kursk region

13:48 28.10.2024
Rutte: I can confirm that DPRK troops deployed in Kursk region

Rutte: I can confirm that DPRK troops deployed in Kursk region

15:19 25.10.2024
Syrsky denies Putin's statement about encirclement of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region

Syrsky denies Putin's statement about encirclement of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region

10:23 23.10.2024
Budanov says first North Korean troops expected to arrive in Russia’s Kursk region today, Oct 23

Budanov says first North Korean troops expected to arrive in Russia’s Kursk region today, Oct 23

18:42 14.10.2024
Russian aircraft drop nine guided bombs on own territory since midnight – General Staff

Russian aircraft drop nine guided bombs on own territory since midnight – General Staff

13:22 12.10.2024
Russian forces intensify effort in part of Kursk region controlled by Ukraine – ISW

Russian forces intensify effort in part of Kursk region controlled by Ukraine – ISW

16:55 01.10.2024
Withdrawal of troops for operations in Kursk region weakens Russian forces near Vovchansk – British intelligence

Withdrawal of troops for operations in Kursk region weakens Russian forces near Vovchansk – British intelligence

10:54 23.09.2024
Ukrainian paratroopers break through another section on border with Russia

Ukrainian paratroopers break through another section on border with Russia

18:44 18.09.2024
AFU say they stopped counteroffensive of Russian army in Kursk region

AFU say they stopped counteroffensive of Russian army in Kursk region

AD

HOT NEWS

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy

LATEST

NASAMS air defense systems that Canada helped buy are already in Ukraine – Canadian Defense Minister

Syrsky, Radakin discuss personnel training, military aid

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ballistic missile strike on Ukraine is political signal from Moscow – Estonian Defense Ministry

Counting on support from Western partners do not come true – Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil on results of G20 summit

Situation in Donetsk direction is possibly most difficult in recent times, enemy planning offensive in Zaporizhia

Russia transfers some North Korean forces to Belgorod region

DPRK transfers artillery systems, MLRS to Russia

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Stefanchuk on visit to Canada, to participate in Intl Security Forum, NATO PA session

AD
AD
AD
AD