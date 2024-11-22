Facts

15:54 22.11.2024

Sybiha: Russia's strike with new experimental missile means serious escalation of aggression

1 min read
Sybiha: Russia's strike with new experimental missile means serious escalation of aggression
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Russia's attack on Ukraine with a new experimental ballistic missile is a serious scaling up of the war and a serious escalation of aggression, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said Friday.

"This is a serious scaling of war, a serious escalation. This is an increase in risks for our civilian population. And certainly, it is also a serious challenge to the overall transatlantic security. That is why we have already called a meeting in the Ukraine-NATO format. We have scheduled the date. It is Tuesday next week," he told a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart in Kyiv.

According to the minister, by that time Ukraine will try to collect evidence and conduct the necessary research in order to present Ukrainian "vision and assessments of both the consequences and the nature of the weapons used in the strike" to the allies.

