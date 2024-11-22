Facts

13:56 22.11.2024

Sweden to finance production of Ukrainian drones under Danish model


Sweden will finance production of Ukrainian long-range drones based on Danish model. The corresponding agreement was reached during a meeting between Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports.

"This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's defense capability, demonstrating our partners' trust in our military-industrial potential," Umerov emphasized.

The parties also discussed plans for financing assistance to Ukraine in 2025.

"We are working to ensure that this support is even greater and meets the real needs of our defenders, male and female," the minister commented.

The issue of equipping Ukrainian brigades was also discussed. Umerov indicated that the Ministry of Defense is finalizing agreements with Nordic partners.

