18:29 21.11.2024

Zelenskyy discusses with UK delegation building up technological capabilities of AFU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with a UK delegation led by Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

"We discussed defense cooperation between Ukraine and the UK – the development and build-up of technological capabilities of the AFU. Special attention [was paid] to military needs of Ukraine and further assistance from partners," Zelensky said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The head of state thanked the UK people and the government for their long-term support, adding that Ukraine and the UK have good contacts and strong cooperation.

