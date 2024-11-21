Facts

Ukrzaliznytsia to launch Kyiv-Budapest train starting Dec 15

Ukrzaliznytsia will launch a daily direct train route between Kyiv and Budapest starting December 15, the company announced on Thursday via Telegram.

"Train pair No. 9/10, connecting Kyiv and Budapest, will become the 20th international route operated by Ukrzaliznytsia," Ukrzaliznytsia's press service reported.

The train will feature standard sleeping cars, including four-berth coupe compartments and two-berth luxury compartments.

"This route was made possible after extensive diplomatic negotiations, ensuring the use of wide-gauge carriages, with at least eight carriages per journey, to transport Ukrainians to and from Hungary's capital. Budapest is home to the Ferenc Liszt International Airport, the largest in the region, with many flights now synchronized with the Ukrainian train schedule," said Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairman Oleksandr Pertsovsky in the statement.

The train will depart from Kyiv at 10:16 AM, arriving in Budapest at 6:00 AM the following day. The return trip will leave Budapest at 10:40 PM, arriving in Kyiv at 7:11 PM. Tickets for coupe compartments are estimated to cost UAH 3,000.

