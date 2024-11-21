URCS, World Food Programme help residents of Kherson

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the World Food Programme provide assistance to residents of Kherson who belong to vulnerable categories of the population.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society, together with the World Food Programme, continues to help Kherson residents who need it most. Food packages weighing more than 13 kg were received by residents of the city aged 60 and over as well as people with disabilities," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.