USA announces additional $275 mln aid for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs on Wednesday.

"As part of the surge in security assistance that President Biden announced on September 26 to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, the Department of Defense (DoD) today announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs," the Pentagon said on its website.

According to the statement, this announcement is the Biden Administration's 70th tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of $275 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: munitions for rocket systems and artillery and anti-tank weapons.

The capabilities in this announcement include ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, 60mm and 81mm mortar rounds, unmanned aerial systems, Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, small arms and ammunition, demolitions equipment and munitions, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression," the Pentagon said.