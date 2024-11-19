State budget 2025 does not provide for transition of healthcare facilities contracted by NHSU to treasury accounts

The law on the state budget for 2025, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, does not provide for the transition of healthcare facilities contracted by the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) and working under the medical guarantees program to treasury accounts, Head of the parliamentary committee on national health, medical care and medical insurance Mykhailo Radutsky said.

"We defended two fundamental positions. The first is to exclude from the document the requirement for the mandatory transition of all hospitals to non-budget treasury accounts. The second is that the institutes of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine will start working under the medical guarantees program from January 1, 2025," he said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Radutsky said the 2025 state budget provides for the allocation of UAH 217 billion to the healthcare sector, of which more than UAH 175.5 billion will be directed to financing the medical guarantees program, which is UAH 16.8 billion more than in 2024. Some UAH 10.7 billion is planned for the renovation of healthcare facilities, the purchase of modern equipment and the creation of rehabilitation centers.