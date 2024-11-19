We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the launch of the "cultural Ramstein" format for Ukraine.

"When we were preparing the conceptual foundations of the Resilience Plan, we held a series of meetings with various Ukrainian figures. At one of the meetings, a format was proposed that could become very productive for the restoration of Ukrainian cultural policy. In fact, it was proposed to assemble a large cultural coalition – on a regular basis, all those who have a vision for cultural policy in Ukraine, know what solutions can help, and most importantly, have proven by their experience that they can be effective. We will definitely implement such a format," Zelenskyy said during the presentation of the internal Plan of resilience in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

The President stressed that Ukraine needs partnership at the international level in this area.

"We are implementing the cultural Ramstein format for Ukraine. Mr. Minister Mykola Tochytsky will present the details," Zelenskyy announced.

In addition, he noted that Ukraine needs a calendar of events for Ukrainian culture in all regions of the world; cultural diplomacy is needed; it is necessary to build long-term professional ties and cultural cooperation with cultural institutions of partner countries; it is necessary to support translations of Ukrainian authors into other languages; it is necessary to create modern cultural spaces and opportunities, review and update cultural infrastructure.

"Protection, search and return of our, Ukrainian cultural and historical heritage. Collecting evidence of crimes against cultural heritage and ensuring accountability. The preservation of existing museum collections, but also the development of the infrastructure of contemporary art," he added.

In addition, the President stressed that the country needs a targeted, systematic creation of Ukrainian content that will be able to completely replace Russian content.

"This is an investment in the creation of a Ukrainian cultural product for different social groups and ages. Primarily for children. And this question is both about sustainability and security. We have to beat Russia in this, too," Zelenskyy added.