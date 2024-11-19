Facts

21:18 19.11.2024

We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

2 min read
We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the launch of the "cultural Ramstein" format for Ukraine.

"When we were preparing the conceptual foundations of the Resilience Plan, we held a series of meetings with various Ukrainian figures. At one of the meetings, a format was proposed that could become very productive for the restoration of Ukrainian cultural policy. In fact, it was proposed to assemble a large cultural coalition – on a regular basis, all those who have a vision for cultural policy in Ukraine, know what solutions can help, and most importantly, have proven by their experience that they can be effective. We will definitely implement such a format," Zelenskyy said during the presentation of the internal Plan of resilience in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

The President stressed that Ukraine needs partnership at the international level in this area.

"We are implementing the cultural Ramstein format for Ukraine. Mr. Minister Mykola Tochytsky will present the details," Zelenskyy announced.

In addition, he noted that Ukraine needs a calendar of events for Ukrainian culture in all regions of the world; cultural diplomacy is needed; it is necessary to build long-term professional ties and cultural cooperation with cultural institutions of partner countries; it is necessary to support translations of Ukrainian authors into other languages; it is necessary to create modern cultural spaces and opportunities, review and update cultural infrastructure.

"Protection, search and return of our, Ukrainian cultural and historical heritage. Collecting evidence of crimes against cultural heritage and ensuring accountability. The preservation of existing museum collections, but also the development of the infrastructure of contemporary art," he added.

In addition, the President stressed that the country needs a targeted, systematic creation of Ukrainian content that will be able to completely replace Russian content.

"This is an investment in the creation of a Ukrainian cultural product for different social groups and ages. Primarily for children. And this question is both about sustainability and security. We have to beat Russia in this, too," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #cultural_ramstein

MORE ABOUT

21:20 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

21:11 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

20:46 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

16:38 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: While some European leaders thinking about elections at expense of Ukraine, Putin focused on winning this war

Zelenskyy: While some European leaders thinking about elections at expense of Ukraine, Putin focused on winning this war

15:57 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: A thousand days of war is huge challenge, Ukraine deserves next year to be year of peace

Zelenskyy: A thousand days of war is huge challenge, Ukraine deserves next year to be year of peace

14:01 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

13:58 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukrainians to hold fair elections after achieving fair peace

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians to hold fair elections after achieving fair peace

13:56 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Over 40 foreign and 600 domestic defense companies operating in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Over 40 foreign and 600 domestic defense companies operating in Ukraine

13:55 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to not lower mobilization age, but to motivate people to sign contracts

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to not lower mobilization age, but to motivate people to sign contracts

20:25 18.11.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kupiansk on protecting region from UABs

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kupiansk on protecting region from UABs

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians to hold fair elections after achieving fair peace

USA to announce additional aid to Ukraine in coming days – Permanent Rep to UN

Already nine dead in Hlukhiv, four people may be under rubble – State Emergency Service

LATEST

URCS opens youth residence in Lviv region

Putin open to discussing Ukraine ceasefire deal with Donald Trump – media

State budget 2025 does not provide for transition of healthcare facilities contracted by NHSU to treasury accounts

Ukraine wins arbitration case against former Zhytomyrski Lasoschi owner, Russian businessman Boyko

One dead, two injured in enemy attack on Kherson's Dniprovsky district

Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

Info from spam mailings about termination of URCS' cooperation with German Red Cross is fake – statement

Poroshenko sends more than UAH 62 bln to help the army

Sybiha in UNSC: Ukraine needs peace through strength, not through weakness

URCS continues to help veterans adapt to civilian life

AD
AD
AD
AD