Facts

19:59 19.11.2024

Info from spam mailings about termination of URCS' cooperation with German Red Cross is fake – statement

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The information distributed in spam mailings about the alleged termination of cooperation between the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and a similar German organization does not correspond to reality, the URCS said.

"Some families, who have made inquiries to find loved ones who are missing or in captivity, have started receiving emails on behalf of allegedly representatives of the German Red Cross. These reports say that the Ukrainian Red Cross allegedly received an order not to provide information to relatives and, in this regard, cooperation between the organizations has been terminated. The Ukrainian Red Cross officially refutes these statements and confirms that cooperation with the German Red Cross continues as usual," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian Red Cross called on the families of prisoners and missing persons to report receiving such letters and drew attention to the fact that it does not send correspondence from e-mail addresses using the domain *gmail.com .

In case of receiving suspicious letters, the URCS asked to contact the Ukrainian Red Cross hotline by phone number: 0 800 357 100 or at: [email protected].

