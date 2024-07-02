Zelenskyy announces intensification of govt efforts to increase electricity imports from EU

Following a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the government is working on obtaining the EU's approval on increasing electricity imports to Ukraine.

"The head of the government [on Tuesday] has reported on the measures taken to protect energy facilities: active protection, electronic warfare, and other things. He reported on the restoration process, on our work with European partners aimed at increasing electricity imports to Ukraine. Currently, we use the entire volume of import approved by the EU, and I am grateful to all neighbors for this assistance," the head of state said in a video address on Tuesday.

The government is "doing the utmost to increase this import, and this should be a European decision."

"Our officials are working on relevant agreements [with the EU]," Zelenskyy said.