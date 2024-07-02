Economy

18:48 02.07.2024

Zelenskyy announces intensification of govt efforts to increase electricity imports from EU

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces intensification of govt efforts to increase electricity imports from EU

Following a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the government is working on obtaining the EU's approval on increasing electricity imports to Ukraine.

"The head of the government [on Tuesday] has reported on the measures taken to protect energy facilities: active protection, electronic warfare, and other things. He reported on the restoration process, on our work with European partners aimed at increasing electricity imports to Ukraine. Currently, we use the entire volume of import approved by the EU, and I am grateful to all neighbors for this assistance," the head of state said in a video address on Tuesday.

The government is "doing the utmost to increase this import, and this should be a European decision."

"Our officials are working on relevant agreements [with the EU]," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #energy

MORE ABOUT

18:56 02.07.2024
Zelenskyy instructs Fedorov to prepare analysis of telecom operators' work during power outages

Zelenskyy instructs Fedorov to prepare analysis of telecom operators' work during power outages

12:54 02.07.2024
Regional energy companies will apply three stages of hourly power outage schedules on Tuesday from 13:00 to 24:00 - Ukrenergo

Regional energy companies will apply three stages of hourly power outage schedules on Tuesday from 13:00 to 24:00 - Ukrenergo

21:05 01.07.2024
DTEK restores power supply to 341,000 subscribers in four regions in June

DTEK restores power supply to 341,000 subscribers in four regions in June

20:24 28.06.2024
DTEK trying to return as much damaged thermal power plant equipment to system as possible

DTEK trying to return as much damaged thermal power plant equipment to system as possible

19:38 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

11:11 27.06.2024
No energy facilities damaged during Russia's attack last night – Energy Ministry

No energy facilities damaged during Russia's attack last night – Energy Ministry

10:35 25.06.2024
There is critical shortage of internal electricity generation, situation with shortage will be difficult in next 6-8 weeks

There is critical shortage of internal electricity generation, situation with shortage will be difficult in next 6-8 weeks

11:45 18.06.2024
Some 473 settlements remain without electricity in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Some 473 settlements remain without electricity in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

19:36 14.06.2024
Interpipe Steel concerned about consequences of increasing share of imported electricity to 80% as guarantee of its stable supply

Interpipe Steel concerned about consequences of increasing share of imported electricity to 80% as guarantee of its stable supply

20:50 13.06.2024
Minister of Natural Resources: Ukraine's partners at URC24 launch intl action platform for its green recovery

Minister of Natural Resources: Ukraine's partners at URC24 launch intl action platform for its green recovery

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces govt's intensified work to increase electricity imports from EU

Глава Пентагона заявил, что США предоставят Украине военную помощь на $2,3 млрд - CМИ

Ukraine can create new stock exchange with participation of state banks and intl finance institutions – IMF

IMF board approves allocation of $2.2 bln fifth tranche to Ukraine under EFF program

PrivatBank's supervisory board starts selecting new board chairman

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces govt's intensified work to increase electricity imports from EU

Глава Пентагона заявил, что США предоставят Украине военную помощь на $2,3 млрд - CМИ

Fiala: Thanks to govt support, more and more Czech companies participating in Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukraine can create new stock exchange with participation of state banks and intl finance institutions – IMF

Freight traffic resumed at four checkpoints on Polish border; it to be open soon

Ukrzaliznytsia increases volume of passenger transportation in June by 18%

DTEK Renewables proposes to defer repayment of 2024 eurobonds for 3 years

Ukrnafta to start drilling two wells with flow rate exceeding 100 tonnes of oil per day in Aug

IMF program includes benchmarks of customs reform, revision of 'Lozovy edits'

IMF board approves allocation of $2.2 bln fifth tranche to Ukraine under EFF program

AD
AD
AD
AD