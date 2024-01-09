Nova Poshta group of companies changes its name to NOVA

The Nova Poshta group of companies has changed its name to NOVA, the group's press service reported on Tuesday.

"We are already much more than a post office, so we are removing this word from the name of the group of companies and leaving it broad, without barriers - NOVA," the release explains the rationale for the rebranding.

"The main goal of the NOVA group is to provide easy delivery of anything for life and business. For now these are parcels, money and technology, but we are not going to stop there," co-owner of the group Viacheslav Klymov said.

The NOVA group of companies includes Ukrainian and foreign companies, in particular, Nova Poshta, the NovaPay payment system, Nova Post Europe, Nova Global, Supernova Airlines and the IT company Nova Digital.