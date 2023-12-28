Economy

15:41 28.12.2023

Nova Poshta increases number of branches and parcel terminals by 22.4% in 2023

Nova Poshta increases number of branches and parcel terminals by 22.4% in 2023

The Nova Poshta group of companies opened 4,850 branches and parcel terminals in 2023, increasing their total number by 22.4% – to 26,500, the group’s press service reported on Thursday.

According to its release, in 2023, Nova Poshta delivered a record number of items for the company - more than 400 million, which is 10% more than in the pre-war 2021.

It is indicated that on December 18 of this year the company delivered 2.013 million items, updating the record set on December 30 last year - 1.96 million items.

In addition, the release notes, the company launched two new terminals in Kyiv and Odesa.

“These are powerful automated sorting centers that allow us to maintain a high delivery speed in the face of growing cargo volumes,” noted Oleksandr Bulba, CEO of Nova Poshta.

The Nova Poshta group of companies includes Ukrainian and foreign companies, in particular, Nova Poshta, NP Logistic, the NovaPay payment system and Nova Poshta Global.

Last year, the company reported 315 million processed items.

According to the results of nine months of this year, the revenue of Nova Poshta LLC increased compared to the same period last year by 62.8% - to UAH 25.749 billion, and net profit - by 74.2%, to UAH 3.208 billion.

 

