Nova Poshta increases parcel delivery by 9% in H1 2023

In January-June 2023, the Nova Poshta Group of Companies delivered more than 170 million parcels and cargo, which is 9% more than in the same period of pre-war 2021.

As the company said in a press service, the increase in volumes is because Nova Poshta continued to invest in the infrastructure development throughout Ukraine, increasing the number of branches of various types by 935.

"The total number of branches exceeds 10,000, and parcel lockers – 14,000. Now, the network of parcel lockers of Nova Poshta is the second largest in Europe," the company said in the statement.

The company continues to develop a network in the front-line and liberated territories. Now, there are 388 branches in the de-occupied territory of Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

In addition, in the first half of the year, Nova Poshta delivered 4.2 million international parcels, which is 34% more compared to the same period in 2021.

International delivery is carried out by its own company Supernova Airlines. Since the start of flights in May this year, in partnership with the Latvian RAF-Avia, the airline has operated 14 flights and delivered 250,000 international shipments.

In addition, in March-June 2023, the company entered the market of four countries and opened 21 branches in Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, and Poland.

"There are 32 Nova Poshta branches and two sorting terminals in Poland. The number of delivered items between Ukraine and Poland for six months is 450,000. Some 250,000 individuals and 1,800 business representatives have already used the services," Nova Poshta said.

In the first half of the year, the company paid UAH 5.1 billion in taxes and fees to the budgets of Ukraine at all levels, which is 75% more than in the same period last year.