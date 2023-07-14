EIB, EU countries allocate EUR 400 mln for Ukraine’s restoration – Shmyhal

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the EU member states are allocating more than EUR 400 million for the restoration of Ukraine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday evening.

“The EIB and EU Member States are providing over EUR 400 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine. This will help fund the most urgent reconstruction projects for Ukrainians, including critical infrastructure. Grateful to the partners for the quick and timely assistance!” he said on Twitter.