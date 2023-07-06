Russians intend to switch power unit No. 4 of ZNPP to 'hot shutdown' – Energoatom

The Russian occupiers intend to switch power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to a "hot shutdown" mode and refuse to put power unit No. 5 into "cold shutdown."

"Pseudo head of the plant, Yuriy Chernichuk, has already issued a corresponding order. However, given the undermining of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant by the Russians, the Kakhovka reservoir is dehydrated, and therefore, when more power units are put into operation, water supply may not be enough to cool the reactors," Energoatom said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

At the same time, as the company said, the invaders deliberately do not comply with the decision of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine and do not put power unit No. 5 into "cold shutdown."

"Consequently, if two power units operate in a 'hot shutdown' mode, there is a real threat of an emergency at the plant," Energoatom warned.

According to the company, the Ukrainian operational personnel, who have been ensuring the nuclear and radiation safety of the largest seized nuclear facility in Europe for more than a year and a half, cannot influence the situation in any way, since they are forced to constantly endure threats and intimidation from the armed Russian military.

"Understanding the consequences of such actions, last week part of the nuclear workers of the Zaporizhia NPP left the plant, not wanting to participate in the plans of the Russians. After all, with such actions, the invaders once again endanger the whole world," Energoatom stressed.