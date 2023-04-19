Economy

14:39 19.04.2023

EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

2 min read
EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called on the governments of five EU member states that asked to resolve the issue of importing Ukrainian agricultural products, to develop a common European approach in light of the single markets and the EU customs union, and also promised additional financial assistance to farmers and restrictive measures against Ukrainian products.

"The president presents three proposals to address the situation on these markets," Director for Political Communication & Services of the European Commission Dana Spinant said at a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday, commenting on the response of the President of the European Commission to a letter from the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria.

According to her, in particular, in addition to the already provided a support package of EUR 56.3 million for the most affected farmers in these countries, a second financial support package of EUR 100 million is being prepared.

"Secondly, we will take preventive measures on the applicable trade rules with regards to grains, certain categories of grain. This concerns, in particular, wheat, maize, sunflower, and rapeseed. And thirdly, we are launching an investigation into other sensitive products," Spinant said.

She also said that European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will discuss these lanes of actions and proposals on Wednesday afternoon with the ministers of the respective five member states, as well as with his counterparts from Ukraine.

"From the very beginning, we are committed, on the one hand, to supporting Ukraine to export its products, including its agricultural products, because this is an important lifeline for Ukraine's economy. We are committed to helping bring these agricultural products to world markets where these products are needed, in order also to address concerns regarding food security, and we are fully committed to supporting our farmers," the representative of the European Commission said.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #agricultural_products

MORE ABOUT

20:56 19.04.2023
USA preparing new package of military aid to Ukraine with ammunition for HIMARS, artillery

USA preparing new package of military aid to Ukraine with ammunition for HIMARS, artillery

19:49 19.04.2023
West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

17:18 19.04.2023
Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

15:46 19.04.2023
Cabinet settles possibility of depriving sports federation of national status in case of participation of athletes in competitions with Russians, Belarusians

Cabinet settles possibility of depriving sports federation of national status in case of participation of athletes in competitions with Russians, Belarusians

15:24 19.04.2023
IAEA holds unannounced inspection of Rivne, Khmelnytsky NPPs to verify absence of undeclared nuclear material

IAEA holds unannounced inspection of Rivne, Khmelnytsky NPPs to verify absence of undeclared nuclear material

14:51 19.04.2023
President of South Korea for first time allows for possibility of providing military assistance to Ukraine

President of South Korea for first time allows for possibility of providing military assistance to Ukraine

12:14 19.04.2023
Transit Ukrainian food to be controlled at border – Ukrainian minister

Transit Ukrainian food to be controlled at border – Ukrainian minister

09:28 19.04.2023
Ukraine's Agrarian Policy Minister predicts preservation of food transit through Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

Ukraine's Agrarian Policy Minister predicts preservation of food transit through Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

20:13 18.04.2023
EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

18:34 18.04.2023
Kyiv initiates meeting with participation of Ukraine, European Commission, five EU states to resolve problems with imports of Ukrainian food, subsequent ban

Kyiv initiates meeting with participation of Ukraine, European Commission, five EU states to resolve problems with imports of Ukrainian food, subsequent ban

AD

HOT NEWS

Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

Kyiv initiates meeting with participation of Ukraine, European Commission, five EU states to resolve problems with imports of Ukrainian food, subsequent ban

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

Shmyhal announces plans to develop new economic model for Ukraine as resource center in Europe

LATEST

Ukrainian milk processors demand embargo on imports of Polish dairy products

Polish milk processors expect drop in exports to Ukraine

Grain ship inspections on hold for two days – UN

EBA asks Hungary, Poland, Slovakia to reconsider decision to restrict export, transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

COMFY store will open in Prospekt shopping center in June 2023 - Arricano

Slovakia allows transit of Ukrainian agricultural products, bans imports

Poland needs 100% guarantees to resume transit of Ukrainian agricultural products - minister

Hungary follows Poland and Slovakia in banning Ukrainian grain deliveries

AD
AD
AD
AD