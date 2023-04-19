EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called on the governments of five EU member states that asked to resolve the issue of importing Ukrainian agricultural products, to develop a common European approach in light of the single markets and the EU customs union, and also promised additional financial assistance to farmers and restrictive measures against Ukrainian products.

"The president presents three proposals to address the situation on these markets," Director for Political Communication & Services of the European Commission Dana Spinant said at a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday, commenting on the response of the President of the European Commission to a letter from the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria.

According to her, in particular, in addition to the already provided a support package of EUR 56.3 million for the most affected farmers in these countries, a second financial support package of EUR 100 million is being prepared.

"Secondly, we will take preventive measures on the applicable trade rules with regards to grains, certain categories of grain. This concerns, in particular, wheat, maize, sunflower, and rapeseed. And thirdly, we are launching an investigation into other sensitive products," Spinant said.

She also said that European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will discuss these lanes of actions and proposals on Wednesday afternoon with the ministers of the respective five member states, as well as with his counterparts from Ukraine.

"From the very beginning, we are committed, on the one hand, to supporting Ukraine to export its products, including its agricultural products, because this is an important lifeline for Ukraine's economy. We are committed to helping bring these agricultural products to world markets where these products are needed, in order also to address concerns regarding food security, and we are fully committed to supporting our farmers," the representative of the European Commission said.