Economy

18:17 07.04.2023

Ukraine to refrain from exporting grain, sunflower seeds to Poland until new season – Minister of Agrarian Policy

2 min read
Ukraine to refrain from exporting grain, sunflower seeds to Poland until new season – Minister of Agrarian Policy

To solve the problem of overstocking the Polish market and the protests of Polish farmers, Ukraine will temporarily stop exporting grain and sunflower seeds to this country until the new season, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland has reported with reference to the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky.

"We all understand who is to blame for this situation, but we must solve the problem. Therefore, Ukraine will refrain from exporting wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds to Poland (until the new season)," the Polish ministry quoted Solsky from a joint press conference on Friday with his Polish counterpart Robert Telus on the border with Ukraine in Dorohusk.

"The Ukrainian side came up with a proposal to severely limit for some time, and at the moment even stop the flow of grain to Poland," Telus said in turn.

As reported, on April 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, said that the parties had found a way out of the situation with exporting Ukrainian grain to Poland.

"We discussed the issues of our farmers – Polish and Ukrainian. We found a way out. I believe that in the coming days, weeks we will finally resolve all issues because there can be no difficulties between such close partners and real friends as Poland and Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the governments of Poland and Romania announced their intention to ask the European Commission to develop mechanisms to help avoid price dumping to the detriment of local farmers.

Polish farmers had threatened to disrupt events during Zelenskyy's visit to Warsaw, and Poland's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Henryk Kowalczyk, resigned.

If the world community could "put the squeeze" on Russia to increase inspections of vessels in the Bosphorus, Ukraine would have been able to reduce the flow of road transportation of grain through European countries, Solsky said then, in turn.

Tags: #grain

MORE ABOUT

20:52 30.03.2023
Turkey has clear statement on extension of 'grain deal' for 120 days – Ukraine's Ambassador

Turkey has clear statement on extension of 'grain deal' for 120 days – Ukraine's Ambassador

19:55 27.03.2023
Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

20:25 24.03.2023
US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

17:19 24.03.2023
Ukraine expects 45 mln tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023 – PM

Ukraine expects 45 mln tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023 – PM

18:47 21.03.2023
Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

14:27 21.03.2023
Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

14:19 14.03.2023
Turkey continues to negotiate extension of 'grain initiative' under agreements, considering parties' requirements – Defense Ministry

Turkey continues to negotiate extension of 'grain initiative' under agreements, considering parties' requirements – Defense Ministry

19:44 13.03.2023
UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

20:39 09.03.2023
Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

15:46 07.03.2023
Guterres to discuss grain deal in Ukraine – media

Guterres to discuss grain deal in Ukraine – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

World Bank worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 0.5%

UNDP, World Bank estimate damage to Ukraine's energy, heating infrastructure at more than $10 bln

Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

Transformation of Ukroboronprom concern involves creation of five branch scientific-production association holdings – head

LATEST

Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

RGC gas distribution operators have plan to restore grids in territories to be liberated during counteroffensive - CEO

Most profitable banks were PrivatBank, Raiffeisen Bank, Sense Bank, UkrSibbank, FUIB, Citibank and OTP in Feb, most unprofitable Oschadbank, Ukreximbank

World Bank worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 0.5%

Nova Poshta places UAH 800 mln C series bonds for investors, intends to issue D series bonds

Kubrakov: railway connection between Rava-Ruska, Warsaw to be launched in few months

DTEK Energy loses UAH 6 bln from damage to its TPPs as result of Russian attacks during autumn-season period

Ukrzaliznytsia in Q1 2023 increases volume of export transportation of all types of goods, except for grain

UNDP, World Bank estimate damage to Ukraine's energy, heating infrastructure at more than $10 bln

Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

AD
AD
AD
AD