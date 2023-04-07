Ukraine to refrain from exporting grain, sunflower seeds to Poland until new season – Minister of Agrarian Policy

To solve the problem of overstocking the Polish market and the protests of Polish farmers, Ukraine will temporarily stop exporting grain and sunflower seeds to this country until the new season, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland has reported with reference to the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky.

"We all understand who is to blame for this situation, but we must solve the problem. Therefore, Ukraine will refrain from exporting wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds to Poland (until the new season)," the Polish ministry quoted Solsky from a joint press conference on Friday with his Polish counterpart Robert Telus on the border with Ukraine in Dorohusk.

"The Ukrainian side came up with a proposal to severely limit for some time, and at the moment even stop the flow of grain to Poland," Telus said in turn.

As reported, on April 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, said that the parties had found a way out of the situation with exporting Ukrainian grain to Poland.

"We discussed the issues of our farmers – Polish and Ukrainian. We found a way out. I believe that in the coming days, weeks we will finally resolve all issues because there can be no difficulties between such close partners and real friends as Poland and Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the governments of Poland and Romania announced their intention to ask the European Commission to develop mechanisms to help avoid price dumping to the detriment of local farmers.

Polish farmers had threatened to disrupt events during Zelenskyy's visit to Warsaw, and Poland's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Henryk Kowalczyk, resigned.

If the world community could "put the squeeze" on Russia to increase inspections of vessels in the Bosphorus, Ukraine would have been able to reduce the flow of road transportation of grain through European countries, Solsky said then, in turn.