Economy

13:54 22.03.2023

DTEK starts repair campaign of TPPs for next heating season

1 min read
DTEK began the repair campaign to prepare the units of its thermal power plants (TPPs) for the next heating season.

"In order to prepare in advance for the next winter, we have already begun planned repairs of the TPP power units. By the end of the month, we should complete the first repair, and by the end of the year we plan to repair 28 TPP power units," the company's Telegram channel reports.

DTEK noted that this heating season had become the biggest challenge for the entire time of its work for the Ukrainian energy system. In particular, only over the past six months of the company's thermal power plants were attacked by the enemy 29 times.

"Due to the scale of destruction, it will not be easier to enter the next heating season than in this one, but energy workers will do everything possible so that Ukraine is ready for the upcoming winter," the message summarizes.

Tags: #dtek #heating_season

