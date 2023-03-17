Economy

17:11 17.03.2023

Ukraine insists that grain agreement be termless, automatically extended for 120 days – Shmyhal

1 min read
Ukraine insists that grain agreement be termless, automatically extended for 120 days – Shmyhal

Ukraine insists that the grain agreement be termless and automatically extended for 120 days, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Along with partners, we are making efforts to continue the grain initiative. Since the initiative started, we have managed to export over 24 million tonnes of food," Shmyhal said at the Friday government session.

According to the prime minister, with the unblocking of the Black Sea routes, Ukraine can export twice as much.

"Ukraine is one of the key links in world food security. Therefore, we insist that the grain agreement be termless and automatically extended for 120 days. Turkey and the UN adhere to the same position. The aggressor's attempts to shorten the extension period is a manipulation for the sake of further blackmail and escalation of the global food crisis. Shouldn't let this happen," he said.

Tags: #grain_deal

MORE ABOUT

09:13 11.01.2023
Black Sea Grain Initiative bulkers unable to leave Ukrainian ports for two days because of bad weather

Black Sea Grain Initiative bulkers unable to leave Ukrainian ports for two days because of bad weather

09:14 05.12.2022
Over 13 mln tonnes of Ukrainian foods exported under Black Sea Grain Initiative to date

Over 13 mln tonnes of Ukrainian foods exported under Black Sea Grain Initiative to date

11:10 28.11.2022
USA provides $20 mln to Ukraine to support grain initiative – ambassador

USA provides $20 mln to Ukraine to support grain initiative – ambassador

10:57 17.11.2022
All sides agree to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative – UN secretary-general

All sides agree to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative – UN secretary-general

09:52 17.11.2022
Grain Initiative extended for another 120 days

Grain Initiative extended for another 120 days

13:42 12.11.2022
Four ships to deliver Ukrainian wheat, corn to China, Italy, Turkey as part of 'Grain Initiative'

Four ships to deliver Ukrainian wheat, corn to China, Italy, Turkey as part of 'Grain Initiative'

09:19 09.11.2022
Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

10:56 03.11.2022
Ukraine did not accept any new obligations that go beyond those already existing in grain deal – MFA

Ukraine did not accept any new obligations that go beyond those already existing in grain deal – MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, together with Westinghouse, aim to oust Russia from nuclear fuel market in Europe - energy minister

IMF mission notes progress in talks with Ukraine on new program, plans to complete discussions in coming days

EU to extend preferential trade regime for Ukraine, may make second MFA tranche late March

Govt approves govt action plan for 2023 – PM

Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

LATEST

Naftogaz reshuffling management at Kharkivmiskgaz, RGC calls it another illegal takeover

Ukraine plans to build 20 SMRs instead of TPP power units – Minister of Energy

NovaPay applies for EMI license in Europe

Head of Kherson Regional Administration: There are difficulties with sowing campaign, but we will hold off on pessimistic forecasts

Ukraine, together with Westinghouse, aim to oust Russia from nuclear fuel market in Europe - energy minister

Ukraine reduces forex earnings from export of ferrous metals by 82.2% in two months

Unblocking of ports would bring Ukraine $20 bln in forex earnings - Metinvest

Ukraine, EU extend transport visa-free regime for another year - Deputy PM

Ukraine hopes to complete negotiations with IMF mission by weekend, get good news early next week – NBU governor

NBU decides to keep key policy rate at 25% as expected

AD
AD
AD
AD