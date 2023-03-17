Ukraine insists that grain agreement be termless, automatically extended for 120 days – Shmyhal

Ukraine insists that the grain agreement be termless and automatically extended for 120 days, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Along with partners, we are making efforts to continue the grain initiative. Since the initiative started, we have managed to export over 24 million tonnes of food," Shmyhal said at the Friday government session.

According to the prime minister, with the unblocking of the Black Sea routes, Ukraine can export twice as much.

"Ukraine is one of the key links in world food security. Therefore, we insist that the grain agreement be termless and automatically extended for 120 days. Turkey and the UN adhere to the same position. The aggressor's attempts to shorten the extension period is a manipulation for the sake of further blackmail and escalation of the global food crisis. Shouldn't let this happen," he said.