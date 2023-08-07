Facts

14:01 07.08.2023

Zelenskyy: We're preparing to implement some decisions on grain corridor extension

2 min read
Zelenskyy: We're preparing to implement some decisions on grain corridor extension

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the results of a conference call on Monday on key security issues: the situation at the front, the supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the production of weapons, internal security issues and the grain corridor.

"The daily conference call. We heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny on the situation at the front. Intense defensive and offensive operations are underway. The Ministry of Defense reported on the supply of equipment and ammunition, as well as the supply calendar for the short and medium term. The Ministry of Strategic Industries reported on our own production. We are eliminating bureaucratic barriers," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

As the president said, "the Main Intelligence Agency and the Foreign Intelligence Service provided the data received from Russia. We understand the enemy's immediate plans. Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Maliuk reported on the struggle against traitors in Ukraine."

"Minister of the Interior Klymenko and our office, Oleksiy Kuleba, spoke about the Russian shelling of civilian targets and our actions to eliminate the consequences and help people. We are also preparing to implement some decisions of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the prolongation of the Grain Corridor," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #grain_deal

MORE ABOUT

11:38 26.07.2023
Russia may launch naval blockade of Ukraine after withdrawing from grain initiative – British intelligence

Russia may launch naval blockade of Ukraine after withdrawing from grain initiative – British intelligence

15:12 20.07.2023
Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey: Hope Turkish side to talk with Russia, convince it to return to grain deal

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey: Hope Turkish side to talk with Russia, convince it to return to grain deal

13:03 19.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately strikes at infrastructure of grain initiative

Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately strikes at infrastructure of grain initiative

11:03 19.07.2023
New maritime export route for Ukrainian agro products should run through territorial waters of Bulgaria, Romania - Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey

New maritime export route for Ukrainian agro products should run through territorial waters of Bulgaria, Romania - Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey

20:38 17.07.2023
Shipping companies ready to continue transporting Ukrainian grain without participation of Russia - Zelenskyy

Shipping companies ready to continue transporting Ukrainian grain without participation of Russia - Zelenskyy

16:12 26.05.2023
Ukraine to include Mozambique in list of countries receiving Ukrainian grain under Grain From Ukraine initiative

Ukraine to include Mozambique in list of countries receiving Ukrainian grain under Grain From Ukraine initiative

17:42 17.05.2023
Erdogan announces Grain Deal extension for two months

Erdogan announces Grain Deal extension for two months

17:15 27.04.2023
Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

15:28 21.04.2023
Documents on blocking Grain Initiative to become evidence of crimes against Ukraine – Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey

Documents on blocking Grain Initiative to become evidence of crimes against Ukraine – Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey

14:01 19.04.2023
Vessels participating in grain deal to be inspected according to temporary scheme – Ukraine's ministry

Vessels participating in grain deal to be inspected according to temporary scheme – Ukraine's ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Former Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra abbot Pavlo released from custody on bail

Russia to be left without ships by end of war – Zelenskyy

Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

Enemy shells Novodanylivka twice using prohibited chemical munitions, people not hurt – Tarnavsky

Ukraine returns 22 more soldiers from captivity

LATEST

USA provide Ukraine's Border Guard Service with dugout shelters worth over UAH 3.3 mln

Former Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra abbot Pavlo released from custody on bail

Russia to be left without ships by end of war – Zelenskyy

Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

Language Ombudsman: Removal of road signs in Ukrainian language by occupiers in Kherson region is another manifestation of linguicide

Enemy shells Novodanylivka twice using prohibited chemical munitions, people not hurt – Tarnavsky

Russia fails to generate effective tactical airpower in south in recent weeks – British intelligence

Russia must de-occupy parts of territories of Georgia, Ukraine; Russian war criminals should be held accountable – MFA statement

Polish operator PERN confirms damage to one of western section of Druzhba oil pipeline strings

Ukraine returns 22 more soldiers from captivity

AD
AD
AD
AD