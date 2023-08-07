Zelenskyy: We're preparing to implement some decisions on grain corridor extension

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the results of a conference call on Monday on key security issues: the situation at the front, the supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the production of weapons, internal security issues and the grain corridor.

"The daily conference call. We heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny on the situation at the front. Intense defensive and offensive operations are underway. The Ministry of Defense reported on the supply of equipment and ammunition, as well as the supply calendar for the short and medium term. The Ministry of Strategic Industries reported on our own production. We are eliminating bureaucratic barriers," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

As the president said, "the Main Intelligence Agency and the Foreign Intelligence Service provided the data received from Russia. We understand the enemy's immediate plans. Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Maliuk reported on the struggle against traitors in Ukraine."

"Minister of the Interior Klymenko and our office, Oleksiy Kuleba, spoke about the Russian shelling of civilian targets and our actions to eliminate the consequences and help people. We are also preparing to implement some decisions of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the prolongation of the Grain Corridor," Zelenskyy said.