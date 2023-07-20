Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey: Hope Turkish side to talk with Russia, convince it to return to grain deal

Ukraine hopes that the Turkish side will negotiate with Russia and be able to convince it to return to participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, at the same time, alternative ways should also be developed, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar has said.

"We hope that the Turkish side will negotiate with the aggressor country and still be able to convince it to return to the previously reached agreements. Alternative routes should also be developed, which will be safer and will not be subject to pressure or direct threat of attack from the country- aggressor," the ambassador said at a briefing by Ukraine Media Center – Ukrinform on Thursday.

According to the diplomat, Turkey has leverage over Russia. "We hope that relevant negotiations will take place at the bilateral level, and we will wait for the results," Bodnar said.

He said now none of the international partners is ready to take responsibility for the physical protection of ships or to engage in armed clashes with Russia.

"Only Ukraine is conducting military operations. Unfortunately, we have the ability to provide ships with a military escort, so we need to look for ways out here, primarily within the existing format," Bodnar said.

In addition, the diplomat said, the issue of insurance and companies that can take part in the initiative without Russia's participation remains the most problematic.

"We offer our own solution: this is an insurance fund created by Ukraine, and we are ready to attract companies, some are even ready," the ambassador said.

However, he said here Ukraine needs the support not only of the mediator countries of the grain deal, but of a wider range of countries. He considers the implementation of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be the best answer.