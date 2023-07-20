Facts

15:12 20.07.2023

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey: Hope Turkish side to talk with Russia, convince it to return to grain deal

2 min read
Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey: Hope Turkish side to talk with Russia, convince it to return to grain deal

Ukraine hopes that the Turkish side will negotiate with Russia and be able to convince it to return to participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, at the same time, alternative ways should also be developed, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar has said.

"We hope that the Turkish side will negotiate with the aggressor country and still be able to convince it to return to the previously reached agreements. Alternative routes should also be developed, which will be safer and will not be subject to pressure or direct threat of attack from the country- aggressor," the ambassador said at a briefing by Ukraine Media Center – Ukrinform on Thursday.

According to the diplomat, Turkey has leverage over Russia. "We hope that relevant negotiations will take place at the bilateral level, and we will wait for the results," Bodnar said.

He said now none of the international partners is ready to take responsibility for the physical protection of ships or to engage in armed clashes with Russia.

"Only Ukraine is conducting military operations. Unfortunately, we have the ability to provide ships with a military escort, so we need to look for ways out here, primarily within the existing format," Bodnar said.

In addition, the diplomat said, the issue of insurance and companies that can take part in the initiative without Russia's participation remains the most problematic.

"We offer our own solution: this is an insurance fund created by Ukraine, and we are ready to attract companies, some are even ready," the ambassador said.

However, he said here Ukraine needs the support not only of the mediator countries of the grain deal, but of a wider range of countries. He considers the implementation of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be the best answer.

Tags: #grain_deal

MORE ABOUT

13:03 19.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately strikes at infrastructure of grain initiative

Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately strikes at infrastructure of grain initiative

11:03 19.07.2023
New maritime export route for Ukrainian agro products should run through territorial waters of Bulgaria, Romania - Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey

New maritime export route for Ukrainian agro products should run through territorial waters of Bulgaria, Romania - Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey

20:38 17.07.2023
Shipping companies ready to continue transporting Ukrainian grain without participation of Russia - Zelenskyy

Shipping companies ready to continue transporting Ukrainian grain without participation of Russia - Zelenskyy

16:12 26.05.2023
Ukraine to include Mozambique in list of countries receiving Ukrainian grain under Grain From Ukraine initiative

Ukraine to include Mozambique in list of countries receiving Ukrainian grain under Grain From Ukraine initiative

17:42 17.05.2023
Erdogan announces Grain Deal extension for two months

Erdogan announces Grain Deal extension for two months

17:15 27.04.2023
Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

15:28 21.04.2023
Documents on blocking Grain Initiative to become evidence of crimes against Ukraine – Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey

Documents on blocking Grain Initiative to become evidence of crimes against Ukraine – Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey

14:01 19.04.2023
Vessels participating in grain deal to be inspected according to temporary scheme – Ukraine's ministry

Vessels participating in grain deal to be inspected according to temporary scheme – Ukraine's ministry

11:51 19.04.2023
Ship inspections under Grain Initiative in Bosporus resume – Ukrainian minister

Ship inspections under Grain Initiative in Bosporus resume – Ukrainian minister

10:44 19.04.2023
Grain ship inspections on hold for two days – UN

Grain ship inspections on hold for two days – UN

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky: We can now respond with one shot to Russians' seven or eight shots

As result of a night strike on Odesa, Chinese Consulate General in Odesa damaged – local authorities

Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

One killed as result of night attack in Odesa – local authorities

USAID to work with U.S. Congress to invest $230 mln in Ukrainian businesses – Power

LATEST

URCS volunteers provide ten people injured in missile attack on Mykolaiv with first aid

Rinat Akhmetov's Foundation ready to help residents of Odesa, Mykolaiv after occupiers' attacks on housing estates

Syrsky: We can now respond with one shot to Russians' seven or eight shots

As result of a night strike on Odesa, Chinese Consulate General in Odesa damaged – local authorities

Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

Russian shelling, bad weather cause power outages in over 150 settlements

One killed as result of night attack in Odesa – local authorities

URCS condemns Belarus Red Cross illegal actions in Ukraine's occupied territories

Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea, blame Ukraine for this – US National Security Council

Occupiers again attack Ukraine's south with supersonic missiles – AFU Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD