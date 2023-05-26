Ukraine to include Mozambique in list of countries receiving Ukrainian grain under Grain From Ukraine initiative

Ukraine is ready to include Mozambique in the list of countries receiving Ukrainian grains under the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Verónica Makamo.

"During my first-ever visit to Mozambique, I met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Verónica Macamo. We agreed to take our bilateral relations to a new level. We will also include Mozambique into President Zelenskyy's humanitarian program Grain From Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuleba's visit to Mozambique includes three main tasks.

"First: to lay the political foundation for developing mutually beneficial relations between countries. Second: to discuss the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. Third: to develop promising areas of economic cooperation," Kuleba said. Thus, the minister invited Mozambique – especially as a country currently occupying the seat of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2023-2024 – to join the implementation of the Peace Formula.

In turn, the Mozambican side expressed solidarity with Ukraine amid the war unleashed by Russia and supported Kuleba's proposal to hold a business forum under the patronage of the Foreign Ministry with the participation of businesses from the two countries.

"This will help develop joint projects in trade, agriculture, food industry, IT, digital transformation, and pharmaceuticals," the ministry said in a statement.