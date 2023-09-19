In New York, Zelenskyy, President of South Africa discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit, resumption of grain deal

On the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

The two leaders discussed topical issues of cooperation between Ukraine and South Africa in continuation of their dialogue started during the meeting in Kyiv, the presidential website reported.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of South Africa's participation in the working groups on the Ukrainian Peace Formula. The Presidents paid attention to preparations for the next meeting at the level of advisors on the implementation of the Formula.

"We are extremely grateful that the platform of our Peace Formula has actually started working. The Embassy of your country in Ukraine and Mr. Ambassador personally take part in the meetings on this issue," the Head of State noted.

The parties discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders.

The need to restore the functioning of the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea to ensure global food security, as well as to create grain hubs in Africa, was noted.

"We are not waiting, we are continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative and trying alternative routes. Several ships with grain have already successfully passed through these routes despite the difficult situation," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Zelenskyy and Ramaphosa also discussed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of speeding up the process of returning Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia to their homeland, as well as the exchange of detainees.