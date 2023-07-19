Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately strikes at infrastructure of grain initiative

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call Wednesday morning on Russian nighttime strikes on Odesa and Zhytomyr regions and other regions.

"Russian terrorists absolutely deliberately targeted the infrastructure of the grain agreement, and each Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world striving for a normal and safe life," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

He said that during the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov and Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko informed about the consequences of the strikes.

"There were also reports by Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk. The military was instructed to strengthen the protection of people and port infrastructure, and the Foreign Ministry was instructed to intensify contacts with partners to increase pressure on the terrorist state and continue the normal export of Ukrainian grain," the president said.