Economy

17:42 17.05.2023

Erdogan announces Grain Deal extension for two months

2 min read
Erdogan announces Grain Deal extension for two months

The Black Sea Grain Initiative will function for another two months, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said on Wednesday.

"Through the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends and the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, a decision was made to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative for another two months," he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"We will continue our efforts to ensure that all terms of the agreement are met and continued into the next period. In addition, our Russian friends have stated that they will not interfere with the exit of Turkish ships from the ports of Mykolaiv and Olvia. We are grateful to them for this," the President of Turkey also said.

"We hope that we will see days when the war between Russia and Ukraine ends first with a permanent ceasefire and then with peace. I would like to express my gratitude to Russian President Mr. Putin for his sincere support of our efforts in this process. I would also like to thank President of Ukraine, Mr. Zelenskyy, for his constructive cooperation. I would also like to thank Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Guterres, for his efforts in this process," he said.

As reported, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was concluded in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 with the participation of the UN, Ukraine, Turkey and Russia. Its essence is to create a corridor for the export of grain from three Ukrainian ports: Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny in the context of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The initiative was concluded for 120 days and it was extended twice, the last time on March 18. However, if Ukraine claims that it was extended for 120 days, then Russia claims that it was only 60 days until May 18, and insisted on unblocking the operation of Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline and lifting all sanctions on the trade in Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.

Tags: #grain_deal

MORE ABOUT

17:15 27.04.2023
Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

15:28 21.04.2023
Documents on blocking Grain Initiative to become evidence of crimes against Ukraine – Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey

Documents on blocking Grain Initiative to become evidence of crimes against Ukraine – Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey

14:01 19.04.2023
Vessels participating in grain deal to be inspected according to temporary scheme – Ukraine's ministry

Vessels participating in grain deal to be inspected according to temporary scheme – Ukraine's ministry

11:51 19.04.2023
Ship inspections under Grain Initiative in Bosporus resume – Ukrainian minister

Ship inspections under Grain Initiative in Bosporus resume – Ukrainian minister

10:44 19.04.2023
Grain ship inspections on hold for two days – UN

Grain ship inspections on hold for two days – UN

17:11 17.03.2023
Ukraine insists that grain agreement be termless, automatically extended for 120 days – Shmyhal

Ukraine insists that grain agreement be termless, automatically extended for 120 days – Shmyhal

09:13 11.01.2023
Black Sea Grain Initiative bulkers unable to leave Ukrainian ports for two days because of bad weather

Black Sea Grain Initiative bulkers unable to leave Ukrainian ports for two days because of bad weather

09:14 05.12.2022
Over 13 mln tonnes of Ukrainian foods exported under Black Sea Grain Initiative to date

Over 13 mln tonnes of Ukrainian foods exported under Black Sea Grain Initiative to date

11:10 28.11.2022
USA provides $20 mln to Ukraine to support grain initiative – ambassador

USA provides $20 mln to Ukraine to support grain initiative – ambassador

10:57 17.11.2022
All sides agree to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative – UN secretary-general

All sides agree to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative – UN secretary-general

AD

HOT NEWS

Some 4,500 km of power lines need to be demined in Ukraine – Energy Ministry

Court seizes shares of sanctioned oligarch Novinsky in several companies in Ukraine

G7 finance ministers, bank governors support increase in support for Ukraine to $44 bln, ready to impose new sanctions against Russia - communiqué

Ukraine imposes sanctions against owners of Kryvy Rih iron ore plant, Reikartz and Premier hotels, some TIS terminals, Sumy NPO, Nasosenergomash, AEROC

Over 10 EU countries call on EC to explain suspension of Ukrainian grain imports for five EU countries – media

LATEST

Some 4,500 km of power lines need to be demined in Ukraine – Energy Ministry

Metinvest cuts production of iron ore by 62%, pellets by 6%, but increases production of coal concentrate by 14% in Q1

Ukraine makes progress in returning over $113 mln frozen on Zhevaho's accounts from Switzerland – SBI

Teofipol Energy Company to produce biomethane

RGC preparing to connect 20 biomethane plants to gas networks

Court seizes shares of sanctioned oligarch Novinsky in several companies in Ukraine

Ukraine wants to form minimum stock of oil, oil products based on 3% shares of market participants from sale volumes – bill

Ukraine benefits from EU ban on imports of sunflower seeds - Ukroliyaprom head

France, together with intl partners, to join restoration of Ukraine – statement

G7 finance ministers, bank governors support increase in support for Ukraine to $44 bln, ready to impose new sanctions against Russia - communiqué

AD
AD
AD
AD