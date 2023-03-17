Economy

13:52 17.03.2023

Ukraine plans to build 20 SMRs instead of TPP power units – Minister of Energy

As part of the green transition, Ukraine is considering the possibility of building up to 20 small modular reactors (SMRs) instead of thermal generation units destroyed during the war, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said during a visit to one of the energy companies on March 16.

"This is the best option to replace thermal generation. We will move within the green transition on SMR technology, this is the best technology," he said.

In turn, as noted by President of the State Enterprise Energoatom Petro Kotin, SMRs are very promising for Ukraine, and at present, nuclear scientists, together with the Ministry of Energy, are developing many programs with various global companies developing technologies for small modular reactors.

In particular, Energoatom is currently cooperating in the field of SMR with American Westinghouse, which offers its AP-300 reactor, NuScale and Holtec International, British RolIs Royce and a couple of other companies with which relevant memorandums have been signed.

"Currently, a sufficient number of companies are working on this topic and offering their projects. We are trying to keep track of everything that happens in this area, and we keep everything under control, and as soon as the technology with which we can move is determined, we will move into the plane of practical implementation," the head of Energoatom added.

As reported, Energoatom and NuScale signed a memorandum of cooperation in the construction of small modular reactors in Ukraine in September 2021.

Tags: #ukraine #energy

