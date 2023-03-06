IAEA director general says has intensified consultations on ZNPP safety and security zone

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told the Board of Governors on Monday that he has intensified consultations on establishing a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) around the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"The situation at Zaporizhia NPP underscores the urgent need to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the site. I have intensified my consultations with both parties and rely on your continued active support to achieve this important measure without further delay," Grossi said in a statement.

The Zaporizhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe operating six VVER-1000 units, is occupied by Russia.