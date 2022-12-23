Economy

18:05 23.12.2022

Grossi to continue dialogue with Russia, Ukraine on creation of NSSPZ around ZNPP

Grossi to continue dialogue with Russia, Ukraine on creation of NSSPZ around ZNPP

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi soon will continue consultations with representatives of Russia and Ukraine on establishing a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) around the Zaporizhia NPP (ZNPP).

"Director General Grossi spoke after meeting senior Russian government officials in Moscow yesterday, including Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russian state nuclear company Rosatom. He has earlier on several occasions discussed the proposed zone with senior Ukrainian officials in Kyiv. The consultations with both sides will continue in the near future," the agency said in a statement.

"Diplomatic efforts to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around Ukraine's ZNPP are making headway, with the aim to agree and implement the much-needed measure soon," Grossi said today after a new round of talks.

According to the statement, the IAEA is preparing to deploy IAEA teams on a continual basis to four other Ukrainian nuclear facilities – at Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska NPPs, as well as at the Chornobyl site.

"These missions aim to provide technical support and assistance as needed in order to help maintain a high level of nuclear safety and security and reduce the risk of a nuclear incident or accident," the IAEA said.

On the eve of Grossi said that his only goal is to prevent a nuclear incident at the ZNPP.

