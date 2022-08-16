Economy

Occupants take millions of tonnes of new harvest from farmers on temporarily occupied territories - Solsky

Russian occupiers are depriving Ukrainian farmers in the temporarily occupied territories of the new season harvest, the total volume of seized agricultural products may amount to millions of tonnes.

This "business" is established by high-level security officials from the Russian Federation with the involvement of collaborators, the harvest is confiscated through robbery, fraud and coercion, said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky during the all-Ukrainian television marathon on Tuesday.

"Last year, in the territories that are now occupied, the harvest in total was about 20 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds. These regions traditionally had a lot of winter wheat and barley, which were among the first harvested in Ukraine in the summer. This means that the volume of abuse there is estimated at millions of tonnes. These are crimes of a different nature, but in any case, theft," the minister stressed.

According to him, the first to be targeted by the invaders are farmers with an active pro-Ukrainian position, as well as agricultural producers who refused to re-register their activities and cooperate with the occupying authorities.

