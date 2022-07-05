Economy

12:58 05.07.2022

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

1 min read
The Netherlands has allocated another EUR 200 million to help Ukraine through the International Monetary Fund, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands Liesje Schreinemacher said.

"Continuing our efforts to address the most urgent financial needs of Ukraine, I announce today that we have provided another EUR 200 million of financial assistance through a special IMF account. The funds will be spent on the current needs of the Ukrainian authorities, for example, on salaries of civil servants, teachers, doctors," she said at a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Lugano on Tuesday.

17:21 05.07.2022
Covering state budget deficit remains priority in World Bank financing of Ukraine during war – Vice President

09:19 05.07.2022
National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

19:09 04.07.2022
The constructive dialogue with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel is aimed at the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, - The Embassy

17:12 04.07.2022
EIB proposes new EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund for recovery of Ukraine

17:05 04.07.2022
Lugano Declaration to be adopted at conference on restoration of Ukraine – Swiss President

14:38 04.07.2022
Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

14:29 04.07.2022
Ukraine, Canada discuss strengthening sanctions on Russia, agreed on stances before G20 FMs meeting

13:58 04.07.2022
Ukrainian flag raised on Zmiyiny Island – task force

10:58 04.07.2022
Ukraine may become NATO member in year or two after end of war – head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

10:42 04.07.2022
Australia pledges extra military-technical aid to Ukraine worth $100 mln – PM

