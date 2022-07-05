Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

The Netherlands has allocated another EUR 200 million to help Ukraine through the International Monetary Fund, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands Liesje Schreinemacher said.

"Continuing our efforts to address the most urgent financial needs of Ukraine, I announce today that we have provided another EUR 200 million of financial assistance through a special IMF account. The funds will be spent on the current needs of the Ukrainian authorities, for example, on salaries of civil servants, teachers, doctors," she said at a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Lugano on Tuesday.