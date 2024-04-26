Economy

13:00 26.04.2024

Work of Kyivteploenergo blocked due to new searches by law enforcers – company

2 min read
On April 26, employees of the Pechersky Police Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv and the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches at municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo.

"The searches are related to the ruling of the Pechersky Court regarding the procurement of essential spare parts for the enterprise, allegedly carried out with violations," the company reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

As noted by Kyivteploenergo, as a result of law enforcement actions, the enterprise's employees were blocked in the buildings and cannot fully perform their direct work.

"Continuous searches, especially with procedural violations, pose a threat of disrupting the technological processes of electricity and heat generation," the company stated.

According to Kyivteploenergo, interference with the management of critical objects in the capital and blocking the work of personnel may lead to disruptions in the operation of heat and power infrastructure in Kyiv and affect the process of providing services to Kyiv residents. Moreover, this negatively affects the employees, most of whom work in hazardous conditions amid enemy shelling of energy facilities in Kyiv.

The company emphasized that Kyivteploenergo is carrying out the main complex of preparatory work for the stable passage of the autumn-winter season, including the restoration of equipment damaged in shelling.

"The enterprise is ready to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and provide all necessary information. However, it calls on law enforcement officers to act in accordance with the law and the conditions of martial law and not to allow disruptions in the operation of critical infrastructure objects," the company said, addressing the law enforcement authorities.

Tags: #kyivteploenergo

