Ukraine prepares to store grain in mobile elevators amid continued blockade of seaports - Deputy Agrarian Minister

Ukraine hopes to unblock its Black Sea seaports and resume agricultural exports through them, but is preparing additional capacity to store crops of the past and current crops in case the blockade of its maritime infrastructure by Russian ships is not stopped.

"Given the balances from last year and the forecast for this year's yield, there may be a shortage (of elevator capacities) in the range of 10-15 million tonnes. Therefore, now mobile elevators are being imported as plan B for storing grain, if it is impossible to quickly export in order to have in reserve potential equipment for storing these additional tonnes," First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky said on the air of the Rada TV channel.

He stressed that Ukraine continues to work together with international partners and the UN to lift the Russian naval blockade.

"The idea itself is important and necessary, without it we will not be able to realize the full export potential. And it is clear that for this we need to have several factors: this is a sufficient number of anti-ship weapons and the provision of guaranteed military escort. Therefore, work continues in this area. We will inform when we are able to report the final details agreed by Ukraine," Vysotsky said.

According to him, the success of the war with the Russian Federation affects the possibility of demining the Ukrainian water area.

"Our victory is a completely different speed (of demining). If hostilities continue, these are other risks. Therefore, everything will vary from external factors. The mechanisms are both fairly rapid demining, and vice versa. Therefore, it is difficult to determine the horizon," he said.