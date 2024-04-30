Economy

20:34 30.04.2024

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

2 min read
Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

Nova Poshta has opened its first Nova Post office in Spain, in Barcelona, and plans to expand its network to Valencia, Alicante, Murcia, Malaga, Estepona, and Madrid in the near future, the group's press service announced on Tuesday.

"The opening of the first office in Spain is just the beginning. We aim to be as close as possible to our customers, so we will soon open another office in Barcelona, and within the year, we will actively expand the network of parcel service points together with our partners," said Oleksandr Pavlovsky, CEO of Nova Post in Spain, as quoted in the press release.

According to the company's press release, at the Nova Post office in Barcelona, which operates daily, customers can receive and send documents, parcels, and cargo weighing up to 100 kg to Ukraine. The stated delivery time is from 8 days.

The delivery cost from Ukraine to Spain is: UAH 1,000 for documents, as well as UAH 1,050, UAH 1,700, and UAH 3,000 for parcels weighing up to 2 kg, 10 kg, and 30 kg respectively. When sending parcels from 30 to 100 kg, an additional UAH 120 per kilogram is charged.

In May, Nova Poshta will launch address services in Spain, allowing customers to send and receive shipments of up to 1,000 kg to any address in the country. Courier delivery is additionally paid, with UAH 100 for shipments up to 30 kg or UAH 120 for every 100 kg.

Nova Poshta currently has more than 35,000 service points for sending and receiving parcels in Europe, including 90 of its own Nova Post offices in 11 countries: Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, and Moldova.

Tags: #nova_poshta #spain

MORE ABOUT

10:39 30.04.2024
Nova Poshta will issue E and F series bonds

Nova Poshta will issue E and F series bonds

15:21 27.04.2024
Spain to supply Ukraine with missiles for Patriot systems, artillery ammo, preparing Leopard tanks for transfer – Spanish Defense Ministry

Spain to supply Ukraine with missiles for Patriot systems, artillery ammo, preparing Leopard tanks for transfer – Spanish Defense Ministry

18:15 26.04.2024
Spain, Greece refuse to send Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

Spain, Greece refuse to send Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

19:18 16.04.2024
Ukraine holds another round of negotiations with Spain on Security Agreement

Ukraine holds another round of negotiations with Spain on Security Agreement

17:36 16.04.2024
Nova Poshta plans to expand coverage in the Czech Republic to six cities in 2024

Nova Poshta plans to expand coverage in the Czech Republic to six cities in 2024

17:50 04.04.2024
Nova Poshta makes forwarding parcels within Ukraine free of charge before delivery

Nova Poshta makes forwarding parcels within Ukraine free of charge before delivery

20:38 22.02.2024
Nova Poshta intends to acquire Lviv-based Nova Develop

Nova Poshta intends to acquire Lviv-based Nova Develop

12:39 12.02.2024
Nova Poshta delivers 412 mln parcels in 2023

Nova Poshta delivers 412 mln parcels in 2023

13:26 30.01.2024
Spain interested in importing Ukrainian corn, sunflowers

Spain interested in importing Ukrainian corn, sunflowers

11:28 26.01.2024
Nova Poshta expands network in Ukraine by 23% in 2023, plans to increase spending on these purposes by 72.7% in 2024

Nova Poshta expands network in Ukraine by 23% in 2023, plans to increase spending on these purposes by 72.7% in 2024

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

LATEST

Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa could attract loans of up to UAH 5 bln within one year

Metinvest offers to buy back part of its senior notes due in 2025 and 2026 worth up to $70 mln

Govt amends ECA charter to insure investments against war risks

NBU completing development of bill on war risk insurance system in Ukraine

UX asks Freedom Holding to donate their 24.27% stake in UX Ukraine to maintain exchange license

Acceptance of applications to State Agrarian Register for subsidies for cultivated land from farmers in de-occupied territories starts on May 1

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Work of Kyivteploenergo blocked due to new searches by law enforcers – company

Almost three-quarters of employers feel shortage of staff, plan to increase wages in 2024 – EBA survey

Metinvest's Pokrovske mine extracts 1.2 mln tonnes of coking coal in Q1, plan for 2024 is 5.35 mln tonnes

AD
AD
AD
AD