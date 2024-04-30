Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

Nova Poshta has opened its first Nova Post office in Spain, in Barcelona, and plans to expand its network to Valencia, Alicante, Murcia, Malaga, Estepona, and Madrid in the near future, the group's press service announced on Tuesday.

"The opening of the first office in Spain is just the beginning. We aim to be as close as possible to our customers, so we will soon open another office in Barcelona, and within the year, we will actively expand the network of parcel service points together with our partners," said Oleksandr Pavlovsky, CEO of Nova Post in Spain, as quoted in the press release.

According to the company's press release, at the Nova Post office in Barcelona, which operates daily, customers can receive and send documents, parcels, and cargo weighing up to 100 kg to Ukraine. The stated delivery time is from 8 days.

The delivery cost from Ukraine to Spain is: UAH 1,000 for documents, as well as UAH 1,050, UAH 1,700, and UAH 3,000 for parcels weighing up to 2 kg, 10 kg, and 30 kg respectively. When sending parcels from 30 to 100 kg, an additional UAH 120 per kilogram is charged.

In May, Nova Poshta will launch address services in Spain, allowing customers to send and receive shipments of up to 1,000 kg to any address in the country. Courier delivery is additionally paid, with UAH 100 for shipments up to 30 kg or UAH 120 for every 100 kg.

Nova Poshta currently has more than 35,000 service points for sending and receiving parcels in Europe, including 90 of its own Nova Post offices in 11 countries: Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, and Moldova.