Economy

12:09 30.04.2024

UX asks Freedom Holding to donate their 24.27% stake in UX Ukraine to maintain exchange license

2 min read
UX asks Freedom Holding to donate their 24.27% stake in UX Ukraine to maintain exchange license

Ukrainian Exchange (UX, Kyiv) appealed to the board of directors of Freedom Holding Corp., the owner of 70% of whose shares, Timur Turlov, is included in the Ukrainian sanctions lists, with a request to urgently consider the possibility of donating the 24.2651% stake in UX owned by Freedom Holding to the state of Ukraine and thereby help preserve UX's exchange license.

As stated in the letter signed by head of the board of the exchange Artem Yershov and head of the exchange council Serhiy Oksanich, which was reviewed by Interfax-Ukraine, in connection with the application of sanctions against Turlov on October 19, 2022, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine on April 17, 2024 issued a resolution to initiate an administrative case.

The authors of the letter indicate: if the violation is not eliminated by excluding the sanctioned person from the ownership structure of the exchange in the near future, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission has the right to apply a sanction to the exchange in the form of stopping or revoking the license, which will result in the liquidation of the exchange.

According to the management, the donating by Freedom Holding of shares to the state is the only possible legal way to resolve this situation.

For its part, the exchange undertakes to take all necessary actions to maintain the license.

Tags: #ukrainian_exchange #ux

MORE ABOUT

15:15 18.02.2020
Ex-head of Troika Dialog Ukraine Yershov to head Ukrainian Exchange with doubled capital

Ex-head of Troika Dialog Ukraine Yershov to head Ukrainian Exchange with doubled capital

16:38 24.05.2018
Chief of Ukrainian Exchange Tkachenko resigns

Chief of Ukrainian Exchange Tkachenko resigns

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

LATEST

Nova Poshta will issue E and F series bonds

Acceptance of applications to State Agrarian Register for subsidies for cultivated land from farmers in de-occupied territories starts on May 1

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Work of Kyivteploenergo blocked due to new searches by law enforcers – company

Almost three-quarters of employers feel shortage of staff, plan to increase wages in 2024 – EBA survey

Metinvest's Pokrovske mine extracts 1.2 mln tonnes of coking coal in Q1, plan for 2024 is 5.35 mln tonnes

Chornomorsk port resumes shipment of agricultural products for export

Ukrainians working abroad to be assigned with pensions taking into account their insurance experience there – Social Policy Ministry

Concorde Capital to carry out large-scale reconstruction of Kyiv bus station

DTEK machine builders complete delivery of 30 transport trolleys for Pavlohradvuhillia

AD
AD
AD
AD