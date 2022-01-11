Economy

14:24 11.01.2022

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

KYIV. Jan 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The energy system of Ukraine is balanced and has the necessary power reserves to ensure the growth of electricity consumption in the heating season of 2021/2022, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"The system is balanced and provided with the necessary resources. For example, if yesterday the consumption of electricity was 22,600 MW, then with this consumption we have a very significant power reserve: nuclear generation is more than 1,000 MW, thermal - about 500 MW, hydroelectric power stations - about 2,000 MW. The necessary capacity is available," the minister said at a briefing in Kyiv.

He also noted that for the second month in a row, there is a steady accumulation of coal in the warehouses of TPPs, the volume of which reached 714,000 tonnes by January 11, which is almost 200,000 tonnes more than the indicator on the same date in December 2021.

"This is ensured by the diversification of supply sources due to the blockade by the Russian Federation and the regularity of sea supplies, and we will be provided with coal throughout the entire heating season," the minister assured.

He also drew attention to the fact that with an increase in electricity consumption by about 6% in comparison with the last heating season, gas consumption will decrease by the same amount.

