Economy

12:26 12.11.2021

IMF board will consider second tranche under Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Nov 22

1 min read
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will consider the issue of the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Ukraine and the allocation of the second tranche to it on November 22.

The relevant information is posted on the fund's website.

In June 2020, the IMF approved the Stand-By Arrangement for Kyiv with a total volume of about $5 billion, immediately allocating the first tranche of financing in the amount of $2.1 billion. Four reviews of the program's conditions were planned for the allocation of the remaining four tranches. However, the agreed schedule was violated, and funding was suspended due to Ukraine's failure to fulfill a number of obligations.

Tags: #ukraine #imf
