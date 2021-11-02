Economy

11:07 02.11.2021

Electricity imports from Belarus may start next week, not worth expecting it from Russia - ex-Energy Minister

2 min read
Electricity imports from Belarus may start next week, not worth expecting it from Russia - ex-Energy Minister

The import of electricity from Belarus is likely to take place next week through private companies, former Minister of Energy Olha Buslavets has said.

"Most likely, the import from Belarus will take place next week under the auspices of private companies with the purchase of capacities from Energoatom at a price close to zero. Another everyday fiasco. The expected volume is 400 MW," Buslavets wrote on her Facebook page.

She emphasized that the import of electricity from Belarus and the Russian Federation was one of the main calculations during the heating season, adding that "with this message even the incumbent minister began his speeches at the meetings on preparation for the autumn-winter season."

"Everything seemed to be going according to plan when Energoatom won 885 MW of cross-section with Belarus for UAH 383 million. But, the import of electricity was started neither on November 1 nor on November 2," Buslavets said.

At the same time, she stressed that the topic of imports from the Russian Federation against the background of the gas and coal blockade should not be discussed at all.

"The hopes of Ukrainian top officials that Moscow will run to earn a penny in Ukraine, neglecting the game of big politics, have not come true," the official said.

According to a source of the Interfax-Ukraine agency in the electricity market, the import of electricity from Belarus in the near future, if it starts, will be limited until approximately November 20 with a capacity of 200-250 MW.

"In this situation, the only scenario for the independent balanced operation of the power system is the mixed production of electricity on coal and gas," Buslavets expressed the opinion, explaining that for this it is necessary to set price caps in such a way that the combined heat and power plants have the possibility to produce electricity.

Interfax-Ukraine
