Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.5 times in Jan-April, mainly from China

Imports of transformers, inductors and chokes to Ukraine in January-April 2025 increased by 2.5 times, year-over-year, to $338 million, according to statistics from the State Customs Service.

According to published data, during this period, products were imported mainly from China, by $279 million (82.5% of all imports of these goods), while a year earlier, transformers and chokes were imported from this country by $66.1 million (48.4%), i.e. imports increased by 4.2 times.

In addition, transformers were imported from Germany ($17.4 million) and Turkey ($13.9 million), while in January-April 2024 imports from Turkey amounted to $37.1 million, and from Italy almost $5 million. In particular, in April, imports of this equipment increased by 50% compared to the same month last year, but decreased by 22.3% compared to March this year, to $55.2 million. China's share was 48.7%.

At the same time, Ukraine exported transformers, inductors and chokes for $8.37 million in the four months of this year against $5.64 million last year, mainly supplying them to Germany, Hungary and Poland.

As reported with reference to the State Customs Service, imports of transformers, inductors and chokes to Ukraine in 2024 more than doubled compared to 2023, to $596.11 million, while imports from China were 2.5 times more, to $400.48 million.