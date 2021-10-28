Moldovan authorities hope for EU's support to cope with energy crisis

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita is hopeful that the European Union will help resolve issues linked to the gas crisis in Moldova, which is also holding negotiations with its neighbors on alternative energy sources.

"The European Union's support is crucial to ensuring the security and energy independence of Moldova, and bringing policies in this field in line with European standards and joining the EU's energy market remain the government's priority," Gavrilita said at a meeting with European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in Brussels on Thursday.

Moldova is interested in a constant high-level energy dialogue with the EU, a move that will help resolve priority issues and determine areas where European partners' help is needed, she said.

The gas crisis and ways to diversify sources of gas and electricity supplies to Moldova topped the meeting's agenda, the Moldovan government's press service said.

"The government joined the negotiations on settling this crisis at a time when the country depended on its sole supplier. At the same time, we initiated discussions with the region's countries of projects that will help supply Moldova with gas and electricity from alternative sources," Gavrilita said.

Simson, in turn, underscored the importance of implementing projects that will help enhance Moldova's energy security, reiterating the EU's readiness to extend all necessary support to help Moldova cope with the current difficulties.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday after a meeting with Gavrilita that the European Union is prepared to allocate EUR 60 million to Moldova to help manage the energy crisis there.

Chisinau is holding negotiations on a long-term contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom. Under the terms of the October contract, Moldova shall pay $790 per 1,000 cubic meters, but receive an amount of gas enough to cover only 67% of the country's gas needs. On October 22, the Moldovan government declared an emergency until November 20 over the gas crisis.

The negotiations with Gazprom are continuing, but have not produced any agreement thus far. Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu is currently in St. Petersburg, where he is meeting with Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller.