Economy

14:23 28.10.2021

Moldovan authorities hope for EU's support to cope with energy crisis

2 min read
Moldovan authorities hope for EU's support to cope with energy crisis

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita is hopeful that the European Union will help resolve issues linked to the gas crisis in Moldova, which is also holding negotiations with its neighbors on alternative energy sources.

"The European Union's support is crucial to ensuring the security and energy independence of Moldova, and bringing policies in this field in line with European standards and joining the EU's energy market remain the government's priority," Gavrilita said at a meeting with European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in Brussels on Thursday.

Moldova is interested in a constant high-level energy dialogue with the EU, a move that will help resolve priority issues and determine areas where European partners' help is needed, she said.

The gas crisis and ways to diversify sources of gas and electricity supplies to Moldova topped the meeting's agenda, the Moldovan government's press service said.

"The government joined the negotiations on settling this crisis at a time when the country depended on its sole supplier. At the same time, we initiated discussions with the region's countries of projects that will help supply Moldova with gas and electricity from alternative sources," Gavrilita said.

Simson, in turn, underscored the importance of implementing projects that will help enhance Moldova's energy security, reiterating the EU's readiness to extend all necessary support to help Moldova cope with the current difficulties.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday after a meeting with Gavrilita that the European Union is prepared to allocate EUR 60 million to Moldova to help manage the energy crisis there.

Chisinau is holding negotiations on a long-term contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom. Under the terms of the October contract, Moldova shall pay $790 per 1,000 cubic meters, but receive an amount of gas enough to cover only 67% of the country's gas needs. On October 22, the Moldovan government declared an emergency until November 20 over the gas crisis.

The negotiations with Gazprom are continuing, but have not produced any agreement thus far. Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu is currently in St. Petersburg, where he is meeting with Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller.

Tags: #moldova #energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:29 28.10.2021
EU to make EUR 60 mln available to Moldova to manage energy crisis

EU to make EUR 60 mln available to Moldova to manage energy crisis

15:41 26.10.2021
Framework agreement signed between Naftogaz and Moldovan Energocom, no supplies under it – Naftogaz

Framework agreement signed between Naftogaz and Moldovan Energocom, no supplies under it – Naftogaz

08:58 23.10.2021
Danilov states possible involvement of oligarchs in certain sabotage of Ukraine's energy balance

Danilov states possible involvement of oligarchs in certain sabotage of Ukraine's energy balance

14:15 22.10.2021
Ukrainian Energy Association asks regulator to revise methodology for setting tariffs for CHPPs

Ukrainian Energy Association asks regulator to revise methodology for setting tariffs for CHPPs

15:06 12.10.2021
Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

17:26 29.09.2021
Prime Minister instructs Energy Minister to inform society on daily basis about preparations for autumn-winter period

Prime Minister instructs Energy Minister to inform society on daily basis about preparations for autumn-winter period

14:28 29.09.2021
Ministry of Energy plans to pass heating season by increasing coal imports, using 14 out of 15 NPP power units – minister

Ministry of Energy plans to pass heating season by increasing coal imports, using 14 out of 15 NPP power units – minister

18:37 28.09.2021
ENTSO-E supports Ukraine on path of synchronization with European power system – Ministry of Energy

ENTSO-E supports Ukraine on path of synchronization with European power system – Ministry of Energy

11:45 17.09.2021
Law on biomethane development could be adopted on Oct 5 - advisor to Naftogaz head

Law on biomethane development could be adopted on Oct 5 - advisor to Naftogaz head

21:36 03.09.2021
Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Framework agreement signed between Naftogaz and Moldovan Energocom, no supplies under it – Naftogaz

Oschadbank files appeal against Paris court verdict to overturn arbitration decision on Russia's paying $1.3 bln

Naftogaz to supply gas to household customers of SoLR at UAH 7.96 per cubic m, budget-funded entities at UAH 16.8 in Oct-Nov

Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

LATEST

Govt expects growth in coal production – premier

Rise in coal prices forces cement producers to work with minimum margin – Ukrcement

Oschadbank files appeal against Paris court verdict to overturn arbitration decision on Russia's paying $1.3 bln

Naftogaz to supply gas to household customers of SoLR at UAH 7.96 per cubic m, budget-funded entities at UAH 16.8 in Oct-Nov

Economy Ministry announces competition for selection of four independent members of Naftogaz supervisory board

GTSOU reports on readiness of all facilities for heating season

Rada may adopt amendments to regulations in order to avoid delaying budget process - head of budget committee

Rada passes at second reading bill on development of biomethane production

Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

Ukraine to receive second tranche of macro-financial assistance from EU in near future – Stefanishyna

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD