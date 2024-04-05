Economy

20:27 05.04.2024

Ukrenergo applies emergency blackouts in number of areas for second evening in row

The dispatch center of NPC Ukrenergo was forced for the second evening in a row to apply temporary measures to limit electricity consumption – this time from 18:45 to 22:00, the company said.

According to the company's Facebook post, restrictions are being introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovograd, Poltava and Sumy regions.

At the same time, the company said that they will be less than on April 4.

"Oblenergo companies in the regions will distribute the available volume of electricity evenly between queues of consumers. Consequently, interruptions in energy supply will be shorter," the company said.

As they noted, the reason for applying the restrictions remains the usual: the lack of sufficient generating capacity in the system to cover consumption in certain regions of the country. This is a consequence of the latest massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants.

After such attacks, the first and largest of which was on March 22, restrictions on energy supply continue to apply in Kharkiv and the region, as well as for industrial consumers in Kryvy Rih.

The system operator asks to consume energy sparingly.

As reported, on April 4, electricity restrictions were introduced in these same regions plus Donetsk from 18:20 to 22:00.

 

