12:44 21.10.2021

Synchronization of Ukrainian power grids with EU ones still distant prospect – EU ambassador

Synchronization of Ukrainian power grids with EU ones still distant prospect – EU ambassador

The Ukrainian electricity market is still far from the implementation of European Union standards, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said.

"In the field of energy, in the field of gas, Ukraine broadly implements the EU requirements, and the benefits are clear. In the field of electricity market, we are still far from the EU norms to be implemented, and that would also mean that the synchronization of Ukrainian electricity grids with the EU ones still remains a bit of a distant perspective, although technically it is really possible. You need a functioning electricity market, the regulator in place, you need the de-oligarchized electricity market, etc," Maasikas said at the 4th Association Exchange Forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

Interfax-Ukraine
