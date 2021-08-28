Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

The most realistic guarantee of the preservation of gas transit through Ukraine is, in particular, the transfer of gas transmission points in the existing contracts of Gazprom with Europe to the Russian-Ukrainian border, so that European companies themselves order its transit through Ukraine until 2035, head of the NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy board Yuriy Vitrenko said.

"If Russia does not want to play by European rules, then Nord Stream 2 should never earn money," he wrote on his Facebook page, indicating that he held meetings on these issues on Thursday and Friday with Special Representative of the Federal Government of Germany for the transit of gas through Ukraine Georg Graf von Waldersee.

At the same time, Vitrenko noted that maintaining the transit of gas through Ukraine, at least until 2035, until natural gas is replaced by renewable energy sources, is necessary for the security of Europe itself.

Among other mechanisms to guarantee the preservation of gas transit, Vitrenko named the creation on the Gazprom Export electronic platform of a point for the supply of additional gas volumes at the Russia-Ukraine border, as well as unblocking access to the Ukrainian gas transportation system from the Russian Federation for other gas exporters to Europe, in particular from Central Asia.

"This is not a whim of Ukraine. This is the embodiment in practice of the European rules on the conformity of 'word and spirit,' mentioned by Germany and the United States in a joint statement on Nord Stream 2," Vitrenko said.

Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko also announced his meeting with Georg von Waldersee, noting that the threats to the implementation of Nord Stream 2 for the energy independence and energy security of Europe and Ukraine were discussed, and special attention was paid to guarantees of gas transit to Eastern Europe through Ukraine and the security of its supply.

"It is necessary to ensure the proper application of the Third Energy Package to Nord Stream 2 and thereby demonopolize the position of Gazprom in Europe. This is a matter of common European interest and fully corresponds to the spirit of the joint statement of Germany and the United States regarding support for Ukraine, European energy security and our climate goals," the press service of the Ministry of Energy quoted the minister as saying on Facebook on Friday.