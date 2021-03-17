Japan reaffirms its readiness to continue promoting economic development, reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran, during his working visit to Japan, held talks with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of this country Takashi Uto, during which Japan reaffirmed its unwavering support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and its readiness to continue promoting economic development and reforms.

"The talks between Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takashi Uto have just ended. The frank conversation lasted an hour. Japan confirmed its unwavering support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and its readiness to continue promoting economic development and reforms," Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Serhiy Korsunsky wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, Taran and Uto discussed security issues in East Asia and Donbas, Japan's participation in the Crimean Platform summit, and the threats that states face.

Also, Taran will have a meeting with Minister of Defense of Japan Mr. Nobuo Kishi.

As reported, Taran's working visit to Japan began on March 16.