Kuleba invites French business to take part in Big Construction, privatization in Ukraine

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during his working visit to France held a meeting of the business council with representatives of large and medium-sized French businesses, the press service of the ministry reports.

"In subsequent years, huge opportunities open up in Ukraine, in particular in the areas of construction, infrastructure and energy. The president of Ukraine and the government are committed to a large-scale renewal of Ukrainian infrastructure in order to create qualitatively new opportunities for the development of our country and international trade," Kuleba said and invited French business to take part in two of the most attractive investment areas, namely the Big Construction program of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and large privatization.

Kuleba also clarified that this primarily concerns the construction and concession of roads and bridges, concession and privatization of ports, modernization of border infrastructure, projects for the electrification of public transport, the development of water supply systems, waste treatment, etc.

"This cooperation is not only beneficial, but has an important political significance for strengthening ties between Ukraine and France," the minister stressed.

In addition, the parties paid special attention to the energy sector. Kuleba emphasized the potential of green hydrogen production in Ukraine and the synchronization of our state with the course of the European Green Deal, which opens up new opportunities in the field of renewable energy.

The minister also drew attention to the achievements of Ukraine in deregulation and simplification of doing business, the adoption and successful implementation of the new law on concessions, the harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with the norms of the European Union. In addition, Kuleba recalled that the Council of Exporters and Investors constantly operates under the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, which helps investors find new opportunities.

It is noted that the top managers of a number of companies that are already working or are interested in implementing business projects in Ukraine took part in the council: Airbus, Air Liquide, Alstom, Crédit Agricole, Egis, RTE International, TOTAL Eren, Tryba Energy and others. The co-organizer is MEDEF International (Movement of Enterprises of France), which helps French companies establish international cooperation.